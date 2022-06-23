Mind Matters: Don't let healthy habits drift away this summer

Summertime often brings changes in schedule and routine. These changes may be welcome, but also have the potential to derail healthy habits.

Think about the healthy habits you have built into your life. These may be longstanding habits that take little effort to maintain, or new habits you are trying hard to hold on to.

Although you may take these longstanding habits for granted, it doesn’t take much to undo a habit that has been in place for years. Even if a habit is not fully broken, it can become weakened. Furthermore, this weakened version of the habit can soon become the new habit.

Examples of weakened habits:

Shortening your morning walk to half a mile rather than a full mile because it’s hot outside.

Skipping meal planning and cooking, leading to increased take-out meals.

Staying up extra late and then skipping your morning self-care routine several times each week.

When we want to do something that is not in our best interest, we may trick ourselves into believing that it is.

Have you ever told yourself any of the following?

“I deserve a break.”

“This isn’t a big deal.”

“I’ll get back on track later.”

Although we tend to believe the thoughts our brains generate, research shows that thinking is often distorted. Distorted thinking is so common that psychologists have names for these distorted thinking styles.

People experiencing avoidance and low motivation often use the following distorted thinking styles:

“Should” statements: “Should” thinking may be self-critical, such as “I should perform better.” This thinking may result in abandoning efforts if the results don’t seem to measure up to what they “should” be.

Should thinking may also be self-indulgent, such as “I should be able to relax all I want.” Should thinking often thrives when people compare themselves to others and form distorted assumptions about themselves, others and the world.

Magnification/minimization: This thinking style involves magnifying or minimizing the significance of something. Someone avoiding a task might magnify the difficulty of the task or minimize the importance of the task.

Example of minimization: “It doesn’t matter if I stick to this habit for the summer; it will not affect me much.”

Example of magnification: “With my hectic schedule this summer it will be too difficult to keep up with my workout routine.”

Combining magnification of difficulty with minimization of benefit will surely increase avoidance of any task.

Perhaps some of your healthy habits have already begun to slip. That’s okay! Recognizing this slip provides an opportunity to get back on track and strengthen your healthy habits.

To fortify your healthy habits, start by being honest with yourself. What habits have you let slip? What distorted thinking styles stand in the way of rebuilding these habits?

Next, build up your motivation. Think about how you want to feel at the end of the summer. Consider how you will be impacted by either abandoning, weakening or strengthening your healthy habits.

Also consider the impact of your habit changes on your life right now. How are you feeling day to day and week to week as your habits have slipped? Ready to get your healthy habits back?

Consider the following:

Start small — If your habit has been lost or significantly weakened, you may want to build it back gradually. This might mean increasing your morning walk to three-quarters of a mile for a week, then increasing it to a full mile the next week. Starting small might also mean going to bed and waking up half an hour earlier rather than dramatically shifting your sleep-wake schedule.

— If your habit has been lost or significantly weakened, you may want to build it back gradually. This might mean increasing your morning walk to three-quarters of a mile for a week, then increasing it to a full mile the next week. Starting small might also mean going to bed and waking up half an hour earlier rather than dramatically shifting your sleep-wake schedule. Start immediately — Once you feel motivated to work on a habit, don’t waste time and energy considering the “best” time to start. The longer you wait, the more difficult it is to start. Waiting decreases motivation, increases the perception of difficulty, and allows more opportunities to make excuses.

— Once you feel motivated to work on a habit, don’t waste time and energy considering the “best” time to start. The longer you wait, the more difficult it is to start. Waiting decreases motivation, increases the perception of difficulty, and allows more opportunities to make excuses. Be accountable — Accountability has been linked to greater outcomes when setting and achieving goals. Simply telling someone about your goal may be enough to boost your motivation. Checking in periodically with a family member, friend, or spouse may be optimal to help maintain momentum toward your goals.

Having fun this summer doesn’t mean letting all your healthy habits slide. If your healthy habits have gotten off track, now is the time to get back on track. You worked hard to develop healthy habits, so don’t let them drift away this summer.

Dr. Julia Becker is a licensed psychologist in private practice in Waco. She provides counseling to adults and adolescents dealing with depression, anxiety, relationship concerns and life stress. She believes counseling is beneficial for anyone who desires to have a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life. Email her at dr_becker@psybecker.com or go online at www.psybecker.com.