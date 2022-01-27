Mind Matters: Don't worry, be happy

Has anyone ever told you to stop worrying and just be happy? Many of my counseling clients have experienced this. Hearing this can be frustrating!
As much as you may long to feel happy, the path to happiness can feel mysterious or even impossible. Have you wondered what it takes to achieve true happiness? There is no exact recipe for happiness, but here are a few essential ingredients:
Presence
Being present means enjoying the moment without thinking of that test you have next week, the pile of laundry to fold, bills to pay, etc.
Unhappiness is often caused by mind wandering. The mind often wanders and fixates upon fears, obligations and comparison with others. Even when your mind wanders to good things such as vacation plans, these thoughts can easily create dissatisfaction with your present reality.
Research shows that higher levels of mindfulness, or mental presence, are correlated with greater happiness.
Gratitude
It’s easy to see what went wrong during the day, and it takes some effort to notice the positive.
Spending time each day reflecting on the positive and feeling grateful can have huge payoffs for mental health. Practicing gratitude also strengthens your ability to notice the positive, so over time it will become easier to take in the good.
One way to practice gratitude is by journaling each day about what you feel grateful for. Another option is to set several daily reminders on your phone to check in with yourself and reflect on positive moments as they occur.
Positive Thinking
We have many automatic thoughts that run in the background of our minds. The brain makes interpretations and judgments countless times per day, and this thinking is often distorted and skewed toward the negative.
To feel happier, recognize and challenge your overly negative thoughts. During sad moods, this can be hard to do.
Try making a list of positive statements to read when your mood gets low. For this to be effective, you also need to believe the statements. Identify the common thoughts that cause you to feel sadness or fear, and then ask a friend to help you challenge these thoughts.
For example, do you become overly self-critical and pessimistic when faced with setbacks? If so, plan for how you will respond to your next setback with more self-compassion and optimistic thinking.
Progressing with Goals
Unhappiness is often created by unmet goals and stalled projects. This is particularly true for projects that are personally meaningful.
Putting off or avoiding important tasks creates a huge weight of unhappiness that can only be released through action.
Have you been wanting to organize and print your photos? Perhaps you’ve been wanting to write a book or simply read a book. Try to break the goal down in a way that feels attainable.
For example, “I will write for 30 minutes daily” is more achievable than “I will try to write a book.” Seeing yourself make progress can lead to greater self-confidence and a huge boost in mood.
Finding Meaning
Happiness is an emotion, and like all emotions it can be short-lived. Constantly searching for the next happiness high ultimately leads to dissatisfaction and additional stress.
Research shows that finding meaning in life and living according to personal values produces true contentment. Rather than measuring progress by how happy you feel each day, consider assessing how meaningful your day was.
What did you do that contributed to fulfillment of larger life goals and values? What are you doing weekly or monthly that fits with your values?
Such activities do not need to have a large impact, and there are ways to live within your personal values through simple attitude and behavior changes.
If you consistently feel dissatisfied or unhappy in life, consider your ability to cultivate presence, gratitude, positive thinking, goal progression and meaning.
If you struggle in any of these areas, counseling may be a great option for you. I would love to help you create a life with more happiness and less worry. ￼
Dr. Julia Becker is a licensed psychologist in private practice in Waco. She provides counseling to adults and adolescents dealing with depression, anxiety, relationship concerns and life stress. She believes counseling is beneficial for anyone who desires to have a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life.
Email her at dr_becker@psybecker.com or go online at www.psybecker.com.