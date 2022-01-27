Mind Matters: Don't worry, be happy

One way to practice gratitude is by journaling each day about what you feel grateful for. Another option is to set several daily reminders on your phone to check in with yourself and reflect on positive moments as they occur.

Positive Thinking

We have many automatic thoughts that run in the background of our minds. The brain makes interpretations and judgments countless times per day, and this thinking is often distorted and skewed toward the negative.

To feel happier, recognize and challenge your overly negative thoughts. During sad moods, this can be hard to do.

Try making a list of positive statements to read when your mood gets low. For this to be effective, you also need to believe the statements. Identify the common thoughts that cause you to feel sadness or fear, and then ask a friend to help you challenge these thoughts.

For example, do you become overly self-critical and pessimistic when faced with setbacks? If so, plan for how you will respond to your next setback with more self-compassion and optimistic thinking.

Progressing with Goals