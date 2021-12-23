Mind Matters: Exercise not just for weight loss

What are your New Year’s resolutions? If you’re like many people, exercise, getting fit, and losing weight made it onto your list. Exercise and weight loss are such common New Year’s resolutions that they are often lumped together as if they are the same thing.
However, exercise has benefits far beyond weight loss, including significant mental health benefits. This year, what if you resolve to exercise purely for the purpose of creating enjoyment and nurturing your mental health?
Some research shows that January has the highest rate of depression in comparison with other months. The weather is cold, the sun sets early, and the holiday festivities have passed. It’s too soon to look forward to spring, and many people find themselves in a mild or even serious slump.
Thankfully, you don’t have to let the winter blues dampen your mood. Exercise is one simple way to naturally boost mood. Consistent exercise has significant positive mental health effects, including increased mental focus, increased energy and productivity, and decreased depression and anxiety.
For many people, exercise is seen mostly as a weight-loss tool. Whether the resolution is to hit the gym at 5 a.m. three days a week or to make it to yoga class each afternoon, the pursuit is often physical improvement.
For this reason, many New Year’s resolutions fail before the end of January. When something feels like a punishment, obligation, or chore, we find reasons to avoid it.
Avoidance ultimately feels bad and creates guilt and shame, which then leads to more avoidance and negative feelings about the activity.
Instead of merging exercise with weight-loss goals, let exercise be its own goal. Exercise can be fun, immediately rewarding, and something you will want to do again soon.
There are many different activities that can be considered exercise. Walking in the park, mall walking, tennis, swimming, bicycling, and even ping pong are ways to move your body and derive mental health benefits.
To increase enjoyment and the likelihood of sticking to your exercise resolution:
1. Find activities you enjoy. Rather than committing to activities that provide the quickest physical results, get creative as you consider what you like.
2. Go with a friend. Social support increases accountability and makes the activity more fun. Socializing also has positive mental health benefits, so you would be getting twice the payoff for your efforts.
3. Listen to music. Music can energize, boost mood, and make any activity more fun.
4. Have both indoor and outdoor options. January weather can be sunny and mild or frigid and rainy within the same week. Take advantage of the sunshine to exercise outside, but create options for indoor exercise also.
If you skip a workout due to bad weather, it’s harder to find motivation to exercise the next day. Skipping an entire week of exercise due to rainy weather can be enough to get anyone off track.
To avoid turning exercise into a chore or weight-loss task, DO NOT:
1. Count your calories burned. Remember, the goal is to enjoy the exercise and bask in the mental health benefits. If you need to affirm your efforts, try thinking of the many mental health or physical health benefits you are deriving. Give yourself credit for making the effort to nurture your well-being.
2. Compare your progress to others’ progress. Comparison with others creates negative feelings and undermines the goal of fostering positive mental health. Instead, think of how far you have come with your exercise and remind yourself of the reasons for sticking with it. Compare your efforts now to your efforts previously, and allow yourself to feel proud for persevering.
3. Stick with an exercise you don’t enjoy. There are so many different types of exercises and different ways to participate in any given exercise. If you don’t enjoy an activity, think about why and then make the needed changes. Perhaps the exercise is too advanced for your level, or perhaps it is simply not a good fit for you. Get creative with modifications until you find an activity you enjoy.
This year, consider making a resolution to enjoy exercise. This simple change in mindset may be just what it takes to allow your workouts to work for you.
Dr. Julia Becker is a licensed psychologist in private practice in Waco. She provides counseling to adults and adolescents dealing with depression, anxiety, relationship concerns and life stress. She believes counseling is beneficial for anyone who desires to have a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life.
Email her at dr_becker@psybecker.com or go online at www.psybecker.com.