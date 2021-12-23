Mind Matters: Exercise not just for weight loss

4. Have both indoor and outdoor options. January weather can be sunny and mild or frigid and rainy within the same week. Take advantage of the sunshine to exercise outside, but create options for indoor exercise also.

If you skip a workout due to bad weather, it’s harder to find motivation to exercise the next day. Skipping an entire week of exercise due to rainy weather can be enough to get anyone off track.

To avoid turning exercise into a chore or weight-loss task, DO NOT:

1. Count your calories burned. Remember, the goal is to enjoy the exercise and bask in the mental health benefits. If you need to affirm your efforts, try thinking of the many mental health or physical health benefits you are deriving. Give yourself credit for making the effort to nurture your well-being.

2. Compare your progress to others’ progress. Comparison with others creates negative feelings and undermines the goal of fostering positive mental health. Instead, think of how far you have come with your exercise and remind yourself of the reasons for sticking with it. Compare your efforts now to your efforts previously, and allow yourself to feel proud for persevering.