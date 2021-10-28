Mind Matters: Gratitude for busy people

This Thanksgiving, many people will spend a few moments reflecting on their reasons to be thankful. This is a great practice, but there is no need to limit gratitude to just one day a year. In fact, research shows that regular gratitude practice has significant mental health benefits.
Gratitude is the practice of reflecting on the positive while allowing yourself to experience positive emotions, including appreciation, joy and satisfaction. Even when things are bad, it is possible to experience feelings of gratitude. With a little bit of effort, anyone can learn to cultivate the positive feelings gratitude brings.
Why Does Gratitude Take Effort?
Science shows that our brains have a “negativity bias.” This means that we pay more attention to negative or threatening information rather than positive information.
his negativity bias can help keep us safe and avoid negative consequences, but it is harmful to mental health. Practicing gratitude works against the brain’s negativity bias, which allows more room for positive emotions. Not only is the brain biased toward the negative, but we also easily forget the positive.
Things that initially cause joy, awe and appreciation soon begin to feel common and expected. This process is called habituation. When something good happens such as buying a new house or getting a promotion we may feel elated and grateful.
However, these positive feelings quickly wear off as we habituate to the good thing. Practicing gratitude interrupts the process of habituation to positive events, allowing the positive effects to last longer.
Gratitude Practice
Some people say that they are too busy for gratitude, but busy people are often the most in need of gratitude practice. Intense focus on achievement and limited time for self-care can lead to chronic stress.
Whether you are busy with school, taking care of children, or working, you may find it difficult to keep a positive mindset and feel grateful for the good in life.
When faced with stressful events, people often feel two distinctly different emotions. The first wave of emotion occurs in direct response to the stress. For example, someone who wrecks their car may initially feel angry. This anger feeling is not pleasant, but it is likely to resolve on its own after some time and perspective.
For some people, there is a second wave of emotion in response to the first emotion. After feeling angry, someone might then feel guilty, shameful or sad about being angry. They may ruminate upon this judgment of anger and continue to feel bad.
Thoughts such as “I’m always angry,” “I shouldn’t respond that way,” or “I can’t cope with stress” may fuel the sad feelings. Gratitude practice can help people move through these second-wave emotions. When stuck on a particular emotion or memory, gratitude practice can help change the channel in your mind.
Gratitude practice for college students: A college student has an initial feeling of disappointment after making a low grade on a test. This disappointment then leads to judging their sadness.
They may generate the following thoughts: College is supposed to be a great time, and I’m not happy enough. Everyone else around me is happy and I’m not having a good time.
The judgment of their emotions can feel more upsetting than the initial disappointment of making a poor grade. For this college student, gratitude practice may involve remembering recent moments in which they felt happy and engaged in college life.
Journaling about such experiences can increase the positive feelings and strengthen the memories, creating increased gratitude.
Gratitude practice for working people: A new employee makes a mistake on an important work project. They worry about this mistake even though they also recognize that the mistake will have a minor impact.
After some reassurance from coworkers, the concerns about the mistake subside and a new concern takes its place: a judgment about being anxious. The employee feels sad and ashamed about their lack of confidence and judges themselves harshly for reacting strongly to a minor mistake.
For this employee, gratitude practice may involve remembering times they felt confident, in control, and capable. Their gratitude practice may extend to visualizing and reliving small and large moments containing feelings of confidence and self-value.
Gratitude practice for parents: A mom gets frustrated and yells at her child. The mom then feels guilty and regrets yelling. There are several more incidents scattered throughout the day involving feeling slightly frustrated and impatient toward her child.
At the end of the day, the mom feels sad as she begins thinking that she is not enjoying motherhood enough and is missing out on the joy she hoped to feel as a mother.
For this mom, gratitude practice may involve thinking about positive moments she had with her child throughout the day and allowing herself to feel the joy attached to these memories.
Gratitude is like a highlighter for positive emotion. Memories of positive events and positive emotions can easily get buried within the chaos of busy lives.
Therefore, busy people can greatly benefit from taking a few minutes each day to practice gratitude. Positivity exists within the day, and we simply need to take some time to reflect, highlight the positive, and reap the benefits of gratitude practice. ￼
Dr. Julia Becker is a licensed psychologist in private practice in Waco. She provides counseling to adults and adolescents dealing with depression, anxiety, relationship concerns and life stress. She believes counseling is beneficial for anyone who desires to have a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life.
Email her at dr_becker@psybecker.com or go online at www.psybecker.com.