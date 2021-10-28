Mind Matters: Gratitude for busy people

However, these positive feelings quickly wear off as we habituate to the good thing. Practicing gratitude interrupts the process of habituation to positive events, allowing the positive effects to last longer.

Gratitude Practice

Some people say that they are too busy for gratitude, but busy people are often the most in need of gratitude practice. Intense focus on achievement and limited time for self-care can lead to chronic stress.

Whether you are busy with school, taking care of children, or working, you may find it difficult to keep a positive mindset and feel grateful for the good in life.

When faced with stressful events, people often feel two distinctly different emotions. The first wave of emotion occurs in direct response to the stress. For example, someone who wrecks their car may initially feel angry. This anger feeling is not pleasant, but it is likely to resolve on its own after some time and perspective.

For some people, there is a second wave of emotion in response to the first emotion. After feeling angry, someone might then feel guilty, shameful or sad about being angry. They may ruminate upon this judgment of anger and continue to feel bad.