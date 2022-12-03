Mind Matters: How do you achieve mental fitness?

While many people strive to become more physically fit, it’s easy to neglect mental fitness.

People tend to think of fitness as categorical, meaning you’re either fit or you’re not fit. This is especially true for mental fitness. We hear terms such as “fitness for duty” or “fitness as a parent.”

In some cases, a psychologist is asked to determine whether a person is considered “fit” for a specific task or role. In fact, there is still a common misconception that those who seek mental health treatment must have an illness, while the rest of the population is mentally healthy.

The truth is that there are many variations of mental fitness, just as there are variations in physical fitness levels.

No matter where you are with your current mental fitness, here are some simple ways to incorporate mental fitness exercises into your daily life:

Mindfulness practice — Mindfulness is the practice of letting go of thoughts while fully engaging in the present activity.

Mindfulness is referred to as “practice” because nobody ever perfects this activity. Our brains are wired to constantly think and process information. This leads to obsessive thinking, worry, disengagement and dissatisfaction.

Mindfulness practice provides an opportunity to train your brain to release toxic thoughts and focus attention deliberately.

Mindfulness may be practiced while sitting still and focusing on breathing or a peaceful image. Mindfulness may also be practiced during a physical activity such as walking or yoga.

The key is to consistently bring your focus back to the present whenever a thought enters your mind. Even if you are interrupted by thoughts every two seconds, consistently letting the thoughts go and refocusing on the present means you are practicing mindfulness effectively.

Avoiding negative thinking patterns — When a worry or negative thought pops into your head, what do you do? Do you plan out what you will do if the worry comes true, or do you imagine the worst-case scenario?

Perhaps you try to talk yourself out of this worry but can’t fully convince yourself there is no need to worry. Latching on and entertaining negative thoughts is bad for mental health.

It’s hard to avoid the negative thinking trap all the time. To increase mental fitness, it’s important to learn ways to avoid getting stuck in negative thinking patterns, recognize when this thinking trap occurs, and detangle from obsessive thoughts.

Substituting negative self-talk with positive self-talk — Do you criticize yourself when you make a mistake, or compare yourself to others who seem to be better? Rather than being motivating, such negative self-talk is discouraging and unproductive.

To increase your mental fitness, try stopping those self-criticisms and even offer yourself some praise for what you are doing well.

Instead of making negative remarks about yourself as a person, try pointing out specific actions you would like to improve upon.

Make time for friendships and other self-care activities — Friendships and fun are not only for children. Research shows that adults who are mentally fit have fulfilling relationships with others and engage in activities that bring them joy.

Think about the choices you make daily that help support your physical fitness. Some of these may be habits that require little thought or willpower. Physical fitness activities may include the following:

Weightlifting

Avoiding the candy aisle in the grocery store

Substituting fries with a salad

Prioritizing sleep

Each of these physical fitness activities has similarities to mental fitness activities. For example:

Weightlifting is like meditation. Each weight repetition builds strength and trains the muscle.

Similarly, each time you bring your attention back to the present, it trains the brain and strengthens positive neural pathways.

Avoiding the candy aisle is like avoiding negative thinking patterns. You may feel the urge to worry about something, try to predict the future, or think through a problem from every angle.

Just like candy, such thinking may be tempting, but ultimately does not provide nourishment and can even make you feel sick!

Substituting fries with a salad is like substituting negative with positive self-talk. Fries are quick and convenient. They easily pair with a hamburger, but with a little effort a healthy change can be made.

Self-criticism may easily follow mistakes, but unpairing those two and substituting healthier thoughts will lead to better mental fitness.

Prioritizing sleep is like prioritizing friendships and other self-care activities. Taking the time to nurture yourself through sleep, meaningful activities and relationships is not a waste. This investment of time will pay off, leading to improved mental fitness.

Are you ready to improve your mental fitness? With discipline and consistency, it is possible to achieve great gains in mental fitness. Let 2023 be the year to strive for optimal physical and mental fitness!