Mind Matters: How do you balance everything?

Balance in connection vs. solitude

This is another highly individualized area. Perhaps you are spending too much time in social activities and need to recharge by having alone time. Perhaps you have too much alone time and need more time connecting to others.

It’s also possible that your connections themselves are unbalanced, and instead of feeling fulfilled you feel drained after these interactions.

To find balance in this area, consider what you need and how you feel during moments of solitude and connection.

The second secret of balance is acceptance.

Achieving balance is a constant act of letting go. Letting go of perfectionism, letting go of how you think you should be doing, and letting go of comparison with others.

To truly feel balanced, you must accept that you can’t do it all. Balance involves an ongoing act of assessing needs, setting limits, and accepting the outcomes.

There is no universal secret to balance, nor one “best” way to balance important areas of life. Everyone is unique, and your scale of balance must be based on your unique needs.

As you work to achieve balance in emotions, work, and relationships, remember that acceptance of limitations is essential. If your life feels out of balance, please contact me. We can work together to understand your needs and create a balanced, fulfilled life. ￼

Dr. Julia Becker is a licensed psychologist in private practice in Waco. She provides counseling to adults and adolescents dealing with depression, anxiety, relationship concerns and life stress. She believes counseling is beneficial for anyone who desires to have a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life. Email her at dr_becker@psybecker.com or go online at www.psybecker.com.