When flowers start blooming and students get restless for time in the sun, many people get the urge to clean. Closets, drawers, garages, kitchen cabinets and basements are all fair game to the eager spring cleaner.

Have you ever wondered why it can feel so good to clean? There are many obvious benefits to cleaning up, as well as mental health benefits you may not have recognized.

Mental Health Benefits of Cleaning

Cleaning is a distraction from unpleasant thoughts. When you get stuck in worry, regret or self-criticism, how do you get out? Coping is often as simple as finding a healthy distraction and shifting your focus to a different task.

If your mind wanders to worry and you glimpse the dishes in the sink, getting up and tackling them is a far better option than stewing in worry.

Cleaning allows for mindfulness practice. Mindfulness is the state of being fully present without engaging in thoughts. This mental state is linked to improved physical and mental health.

You don’t have to sit still and close your eyes to practice mindfulness. Engaging in an activity that is repetitive or involves muscle memory can create the same mental state achieved through traditional meditation.

For example, the repetitive motion of mopping the floor may create a feeling of synchronicity and connection to the present moment.

Cleaning allows for a fresh start. What have you been hanging on to that weighs you down? Perhaps it’s clothes that no longer fit, keepsakes from past relationships, or other stuff you keep simply because you feel you “should.”

Whether this stuff feels neutral or negative, it takes up physical and mental space. What might it feel like to let it go? What would you make room for?

Cleaning may lead to feelings of productivity. It feels great to see an organized closet that was once disheveled. When life feels disheveled, it may feel good to exercise some control and bring order to your environment.

Cleaning provides an opportunity for habit change. If you can’t easily locate your exercise clothes, it’s so much harder to push past the resistance to exercise. You have the power to create a space and system of organization that supports your valued habits and goals.

While some people are eager to clean, others can’t seem to get motivated no matter how messy things get. Even while practically drowning in dirty laundry and empty pizza boxes, some find it impossible to get started.

Emotions

The thought of cleaning up can generate various negative emotions, including:

Cleaning may create overwhelmed feelings. When anxiety sets in, avoidance is often not far behind. Seeing a big mess may lead to overwhelmed, anxious thoughts such as:

“Look at this huge mess! It will take me days to get this clean.”

“I don’t even know where to begin!”

“I’m just too tired and stressed to deal with this right now.”

Cleaning may create feelings of shame. Cleaning up a messy home involves first acknowledging that the space is messy.

Furthermore, the entire process of cleaning up involves being confronted with the reality of the mess. For some, this mess represents failure. Hopeless thoughts may emerge, including:

“I can’t believe I let things get this bad. I’m such a slob.”

“Why even bother, I’m just going to mess it up again.”

Cleaning may create conflicted feelings about throwing things away. Objects have significance. It takes mental effort to decide what to keep and what to get rid of.

There may be guilt about getting rid of things, guilt about having too many things, or uncertainty about whether an object will be needed or wanted at some point.

For people who are already feeling stressed, it may feel impossible to devote this type of mental energy to decluttering.

Cleaning has the potential to transform our environments and lead to greater peace and joy. Cleaning is also very difficult for some people. If you want more joy and peace, turn first to your home environment.

Consider one small change you can make today. Don’t let feelings of shame or stress keep you from creating your ideal physical and mental environment. ￼