Mind Matters: More joy this holiday season? Try thinking like a child

Can you remember a time when holidays were magical? Did you look forward to holidays and savor the special moments without any stress or worry?
The joy and wonder of the holiday season are most easily felt by children. It’s not so easy to return to the carefree mindset of childhood as the holidays approach. However, thinking more like a child may help infuse more joy into your holiday season.
One way to feel more joy this holiday season is to monitor, evaluate and shift your thinking. Our thoughts may feel like reality, but often these thoughts are biased toward the negative. Thoughts that are biased and feel like the truth are called cognitive distortions.
Within our everyday activities, we all experience cognitive distortions to some degree. Such thinking can immediately increase feelings of stress, anger or sadness. Frequent and persistent use of cognitive distortions also contributes to depression and anxiety.
Common cognitive distortions include:
Polarized thinking. This is also called all-or-nothing thinking, and black-and-white thinking. Polarized thinking involves seeing things in extremes and believing that something is either all good or all bad.
Perfectionists often engage in polarized thinking. When something does not meet their high standards, they feel generally negative and have trouble seeing the good in the situation.
Catastrophizing: This style of thinking involves expecting the worst when faced with unknowns.
Catastrophizing might mean imagining that your loved one has been in a major car accident because they are late coming home and not answering the phone. Catastrophizing can also involve expecting to fail and expecting to cope very poorly with stressors.
Personalization: Just as it sounds, this thinking style involves taking things personally that may not be personal.
Being excluded, treated unkindly, or experiencing some other interpersonal stress is never pleasant. However, taking these things personally causes even more mental anguish.
Differences
Although children can also use cognitive distortions, their thinking is often more flexible and positive than adult thinking. Here are some ways that adults and children may think differently about typical holiday events:
Polarized thinking: Joanne has spent hours preparing a big holiday meal to serve to her family. She has just pulled the final dish out of the oven.
Unfortunately, she loses her balance while tripping over the dog’s toy, and all the food slides off the dish and onto the floor.
Joanne thinks that the entire dinner is ruined. She feels like a failure and imagines how disappointed others will be. It’s hard for her to appreciate how well the rest of the meal turned out.
Meanwhile, a child thinks the meal looks delicious! The child is excited to see some of his favorite foods and to share a meal with his cousins. The child and his cousins gladly get extra macaroni and cheese with big smiles.
Catastrophizing: Mark’s children are out of school, which means he has taken time off from work. There are many office projects to be completed, and some of Mark’s co-workers are working through the holiday season.
Mark thinks about how behind he will be when he returns to work. He imagines being judged for not working and imagines getting denied a promotion because he took time off. He worries that his co-workers will miss important details on the projects, leading to disastrous consequences.
Meanwhile, a child thinks about how wonderful it is to be on break from school. She knows she will have to start writing her research paper when she goes back in January, but for now she is enjoying the break.
Her report card will be sent home during the holidays. Even though the last math test was hard, she is hopeful that she did well and will still make an A in the class.
Personalization: Taylor has scheduled several holiday events with family and friends. However, some people have had to back out of events last minute, and others have attended events but seemed less than enthusiastic.
Taylor feels rejected and thinks people didn’t care enough to attend the events.
Meanwhile, a child feels excited that their grandmother is coming for a visit. The child is also happy they got to see some friends at a holiday party, even though their best friend couldn’t make it.
The child enjoys these moments of connection and does not make assumptions about the absence of others.
Cognitive distortions are patterns of thinking that have been practiced and strengthened over time. It’s easy to get stuck in negative ways of thinking.
To get unstuck and recapture the joy of the holiday season, try thinking like a child. With some effort, you can begin to catch your cognitive distortions and change your thinking to allow for greater positivity and joy. ￼