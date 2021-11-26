Mind Matters: More joy this holiday season? Try thinking like a child

Meanwhile, a child thinks the meal looks delicious! The child is excited to see some of his favorite foods and to share a meal with his cousins. The child and his cousins gladly get extra macaroni and cheese with big smiles.

Catastrophizing: Mark’s children are out of school, which means he has taken time off from work. There are many office projects to be completed, and some of Mark’s co-workers are working through the holiday season.

Mark thinks about how behind he will be when he returns to work. He imagines being judged for not working and imagines getting denied a promotion because he took time off. He worries that his co-workers will miss important details on the projects, leading to disastrous consequences.

Meanwhile, a child thinks about how wonderful it is to be on break from school. She knows she will have to start writing her research paper when she goes back in January, but for now she is enjoying the break.

Her report card will be sent home during the holidays. Even though the last math test was hard, she is hopeful that she did well and will still make an A in the class.