Have you seen many flowers this spring? Perhaps you’ve stopped and taken pictures in the bluebonnets, or maybe you’ve sat outside and simply taken in the beauty and peace of nature.

Springtime and blooming flowers can bring to mind a popular phrase: stop and smell the roses. Though it’s nice to smell a flower, this phrase means so much more than simply appreciating flowers. It’s a reminder to pause, enjoy the moment, and take in the good in our environment.

Many people feel like there is an internal battle between the desire to be productive and the desire to relax. In my counseling practice I see many highly successful, driven people who maximize their time and often choose productive activities over leisure activities.

For these people, the reminder to stop and smell the roses may be frustrating. They may feel anxious about the idea that they need to enjoy every moment, and this pressure to enjoy activities can feel like a chore or obligation. Being told to stop and smell the roses may create feelings of guilt, fear of missing out, and fear of not completing important work.

Take Time for ‘Roses’

Think about the activities involved within your day. What are the “roses” you might be missing? What are some ways you could stop and enjoy small moments without creating additional stress?

There are many moments when leisure time may seem to conflict with productivity demands. Perhaps you have experienced some of these conflicts:

Dirty dishes are in the sink, but your children want to play with you.

Your school essay is not finished, but your friends have invited you to a fun activity.

There are 15 minutes left on your lunch hour, and you could either catch up on emails or go for a walk.

There is not one right or wrong choice in each of these examples. The best answer for you may vary based on your needs that day, the demands in your environment, and future opportunities for leisure.

These may seem like small decisions to make, but they can have big impacts. When deciding how to live your life and approach daily activities, flexibility is essential.

As a psychologist, I often see that “all-or-nothing thinking” creates obstacles and unwanted stress for many people. This thinking style involves rigid adherence to rules and ideas, and anxiety when faced with a situation that does not fit well within these rules.

Instead of seeing a middle ground, a person using all-or-nothing thinking may think something is either “right” or “wrong,” or may perceive that a task has to be completed fully or not attempted at all.

Perhaps you make a rule for yourself such as “I will always play with my children when they ask, regardless of whether there are dishes in the sink.”

This rule may cause stress when you have an especially busy or stressful day. In such a case, doing the dishes rather than playing may allow for a sense of peace and control among the chaos.

Forcing yourself to ignore or postpone a task may create stress and prevent true enjoyment of what was meant to be leisure time.

On the other hand, deciding to always complete work before leisure activities can create problems too. Such an approach can lead to burnout, chronic stress, self-criticism and life dissatisfaction.

Make the Time, But ...

When stopping to smell the roses, how long is enough?

This question also requires some flexibility. There may be moments when longer times of leisure are possible and even necessary.

There will be other times when all you can manage is a brief pause to sniff the roses. The length of time for these moments of rest is less important than the consistency and intention to rest.

This approach may involve taking multiple small breaks throughout the workday in which you watch funny videos, talk to a friend, breathe deeply or engage in another rejuvenating activity.

At other times, taking an extended break will be necessary to allow for deeper relaxation, enjoyment and rejuvenation.

Stopping to smell the roses can become a lifestyle goal that is approached with flexibility and awareness of your constantly changing needs and circumstances. ￼