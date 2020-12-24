Mind Matters: New year, new habits

Did you know that most New Year’s resolutions fail? It’s not because people are lazy, unmotivated or incapable of change. It may not even be that goals were set too high. Many people struggle to make even simple, modest life changes.

A major reason for such failure is limited understanding about how habits work. The simplest and most sustainable way to make positive life changes is to develop habits that support those changes. By understanding how habits form and get broken, you can harness the power of habit to help you make lasting changes.

What are habits? Habit are automatic behaviors that we don’t have to think about doing or use willpower to push ourselves to do. Habits are important because we only have a limited supply of mental energy, and there are so many small decisions that must be made each day.

Think about how many decisions you make during the day; what time to get up, what to eat for breakfast, whether to take the stairs or elevator, bring your lunch or buy it, surf the web or get ahead on work.

These decisions are usually not given much thought. They are simply acted upon because they have been practiced and made part of your daily routine. These are your habits.