Mind Matters: Pass the turkey, and a side of gratitude

When something good happens such as buying a new house or getting a promotion we may feel elated and grateful. However, these positive feelings quickly wear off as we habituate to the good thing. Practicing gratitude interrupts the process of habituation to positive events, allowing the positive effects to last longer.

How can we practice gratitude? There are multiple ways to develop a gratitude mindset. As you work to develop yours, here are a few things to consider:

Become Immersed in Happy Events

It’s not enough to simply experience something joyful. We must dive deep into the experience in order to get the full benefits. Research shows that 50% of the time we are engaged in one activity, we are thinking of a different activity.

Have you ever noticed yourself thinking of work and responsibilities while doing something fun? To increase gratitude, try focusing fully on enjoyable activities and bring your mind back when it wanders. Allow yourself to fully appreciate what you are experiencing.

Jot Down Your Thoughts