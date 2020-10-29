Mind Matters: Pass the turkey, and a side of gratitude

Gratitude may seem like a strange word to use right now. Many people are eagerly awaiting the end of 2020 while hoping that better days lie ahead. Instead of simply counting down or focusing on the negatives, try embracing a mindset of gratitude.
What is Gratitude?
Gratitude is simply the practice of reflecting on the positive while allowing yourself to experience positive emotions, including appreciation, joy, and satisfaction.
There are many ways to practice gratitude. Research shows that a daily gratitude practice has significant mental and physical health benefits. The good news is that anyone can feel gratitude. Even when things seem to be falling apart, it is still possible to cultivate a sense of gratitude.
Why practice gratitude? Science shows that our brains have a “negativity bias.” This means that we pay more attention to negative or threatening information rather than positive information.
This negativity bias can help keep us safe and avoid negative consequences, but it is harmful to mental health. Practicing gratitude works against the brain’s negativity bias, which allows more room for positive emotions.
Not only is the brain biased toward the negative, we easily forget the positive. Things that initially cause joy, awe, and appreciation soon begin to feel common and expected. This process is called habituation.
When something good happens such as buying a new house or getting a promotion we may feel elated and grateful. However, these positive feelings quickly wear off as we habituate to the good thing. Practicing gratitude interrupts the process of habituation to positive events, allowing the positive effects to last longer.
How can we practice gratitude? There are multiple ways to develop a gratitude mindset. As you work to develop yours, here are a few things to consider:
Become Immersed in Happy Events
It’s not enough to simply experience something joyful. We must dive deep into the experience in order to get the full benefits. Research shows that 50% of the time we are engaged in one activity, we are thinking of a different activity.
Have you ever noticed yourself thinking of work and responsibilities while doing something fun? To increase gratitude, try focusing fully on enjoyable activities and bring your mind back when it wanders. Allow yourself to fully appreciate what you are experiencing.
Jot Down Your Thoughts
At end of the day reflect on what went well, what was enjoyable, and what you want to enjoy tomorrow. This intentional reflection allows you to choose joyful experiences, cherish them, and create a memory that can be called upon when times are difficult.
The brain’s negativity bias makes it difficult to notice the positive when it is occurring. Therefore, journaling can help turn attention toward the positive and increase your ability to notice and feel grateful during positive moments.
Avoid Comparison
It’s human nature to think, interpret, and compare. However, if you compare your experiences to another person’s, you will most likely feel dissatisfied.
For example, you might think “I’m grateful for my loving friends.” If this thought is followed by thinking about someone else who seems to have more loving and attentive friends, you will lose your feeling of gratitude.
Banish Perfectionism
Have you ever thought “I’ll be grateful when …” or “I can be grateful if only …”? Things do not need to be perfect or ideal in order to feel gratitude.
Perfectionism is a moving target. Once we think we’ve gotten close to the goal, the target moves. Seeking or expecting perfection in your job, family, relationships, or belongings interferes with your ability to feel gratitude.
Be Specific
With gratitude practice, specific is better than general. You may generally appreciate your family, health, and friends. For maximum benefit, narrow your focus of gratitude.
For example, if you feel grateful for your family, notice one thing you value about a family member, or reflect on why this relationship is special. If you feel grateful for nature or the changing season, focus on something specific outdoors and take time to reflect on its beauty.
As Thanksgiving approaches, what will you feel thankful for? As you reflect on these things, savor the positive emotions and experience the benefits of gratitude. With consistent gratitude practice, you can achieve greater joy and well-being. ￼
Dr. Julia Becker is a licensed psychologist in private practice in Waco. She provides counseling to adults and adolescents dealing with depression, anxiety, relationship concerns and life stress. She believes counseling is beneficial for anyone who desires to have a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life.
Email her at dr_becker@psybecker.com or go online at www.psybecker.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!