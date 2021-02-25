Mind Matters: Self-care doesn't have to be expensive

Because self-care is essential to well-being, it should be practiced by all people.

The importance of working hard is often taught within schools and families. Although working hard is a great quality, this mindset can also lead to feeling undeserving of self-care.

It’s common to dismiss the idea of self-care by thinking “I didn’t work hard enough to take a break” or “other people are doing more than me and having an easier time.”

What do you tell yourself about being undeserving of self-care?

No ‘right’ way

Self-care shouldn’t make you feel guilty or more stressed. Your friend’s version of self-care may be different than yours. There is not one “right” way to take care of yourself.

If getting a manicure causes you to worry about the time, crowds, parking or cost, look somewhere else for self-care.

If you don’t like running but think you should learn to like it, please reconsider. Your chosen self-care activity needs to be something that provides positive feelings and is looked forward to; otherwise it is simply a responsibility.