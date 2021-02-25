Mind Matters: Self-care doesn't have to be expensive

Have you heard about the importance of self-care? It seems like everyone is talking about it.
When times are tough, we’re even more likely to hear well-meaning advice to make time for self-care. Despite frequent insistence to engage in self-care, there is little consensus about what self-care actually is, and how to achieve it.
What do you think of when you hear the words self-care? Common ideas of self-care include playing golf, getting a manicure, getting a massage, or going for a run.
Many people think of self-care as expensive, in that it takes up precious time and money that could be devoted to more practical matters.
When self-care seems expensive, it’s easy to dismiss as unnecessary or undeserved. Many people say that they do not have the time or money for self-care.
However, self-care does not have to be expensive in terms of time or money. Here are some examples of inexpensive self-care activities:
1. Taking 15 minutes each day to breathe deeply and empty your mind.
2. Going for a walk.
3. Reading a book for fun.
4. Talking to a friend.
5. Spending time on a hobby.
Ultimately, self-care can become a lifestyle rather than simply a collection of discrete activities.
Practicing self-care involves making a commitment to honor your emotions and needs. This may mean recognizing when you need to slow down, take a break, or ask for help.
It can mean acknowledging what you feel, whether it’s anger, sadness, or anxiety, and then working to cope effectively with those emotions rather than bottle them up.
Purpose
What is the purpose of self-care? Self-care is essential to rejuvenate the mind and body. As humans, we are constantly impacted by our environment, internal thoughts and emotions. We also have limited stores of attention and willpower.
Self-care helps restore our capacities and helps us with pacing so that we do not burn out. Adopting a lifestyle of self-care will also help you clarify goals and priorities; allowing you to focus your time and effort on what matters most.
Most importantly, self-care is a critical aspect of physical and mental health. Just as you might take care of your car or house by performing maintenance, you must also take care of yourself.
Deserving
Everyone deserves self-care.
Because self-care is essential to well-being, it should be practiced by all people.
The importance of working hard is often taught within schools and families. Although working hard is a great quality, this mindset can also lead to feeling undeserving of self-care.
It’s common to dismiss the idea of self-care by thinking “I didn’t work hard enough to take a break” or “other people are doing more than me and having an easier time.”
What do you tell yourself about being undeserving of self-care?
No ‘right’ way
Self-care shouldn’t make you feel guilty or more stressed. Your friend’s version of self-care may be different than yours. There is not one “right” way to take care of yourself.
If getting a manicure causes you to worry about the time, crowds, parking or cost, look somewhere else for self-care.
If you don’t like running but think you should learn to like it, please reconsider. Your chosen self-care activity needs to be something that provides positive feelings and is looked forward to; otherwise it is simply a responsibility.
What has stopped you from engaging in self-care? Have you thought that self-care is too expensive, too time consuming, unimportant, or undeserved?
If you need help cultivating a lifestyle of self-care, please contact me. Your well-being is important, and it’s time to make self-care a priority. ￼
Dr. Julia Becker is a licensed psychologist in private practice in Waco. She provides counseling to adults and adolescents dealing with depression, anxiety, relationship concerns and life stress. She believes counseling is beneficial for anyone who desires to have a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life.
Email her at dr_becker@psybecker.com or go online at www.psybecker.com.