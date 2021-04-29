Mind Matters: Should you be more assertive?

If your ability to be assertive hinges on certainty that the other person will respond well, you cannot be assertive.

Cultivating this type of acceptance can take time. It’s natural to want to be liked and strive for peace and harmony.

Many of my therapy clients struggle to accept the possibility of conflict. Some have spent years avoiding conflict, which strengthened their fears of conflict. Anxiety, trauma history and low self-esteem make conflict feel especially threatening.

Response

Accepting another person’s response is a crucial part of assertiveness, but it doesn’t end there. Part 3 of the assertiveness model involves responding to the other person’s response.

This part can be tricky. Many people ask what to do if someone responds a certain way. There is not one “right” or best response to a listener’s reaction. It can take time to develop a response that feels comfortable and authentic.

Some examples of assertive responses include:

Walking away if the listener becomes argumentative.

Reminding the listener that the decision is made and you are not willing to discuss it further.