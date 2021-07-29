MInd Matters: Should you keep your pandemic lifestyle changes?

The pandemic has changed our lives in many ways. These changes may include large shifts in perspective and beliefs, major life changes, or changes in habits and routine.
Even small changes in habits and routine can have a huge impact on our mood and overall life satisfaction. Many of my counseling clients have discussed their habit and routine changes over the past year and a half. These lifestyle changes include engaging in hobbies, being intentional with time, being selective about social interactions, and connecting with nature.
As we return to a new normal, it’s important to consider how to keep the positive changes. Habits evolve so quickly based on environment, and healthy habits can easily wither away if they are not nurtured.
As you return to what you previously considered “normal,” consider ways that you can hold onto some of your pandemic lifestyle changes.
Hobbies
When everything was closed, many people sought out hobbies for entertainment. Gardening, learning a musical instrument, sports, crafting and photography helped provide a sense of joy and distraction during an uncertain time.
Some may consider hobbies to be an unnecessary indulgence suited only for people with ample free time. However, hobbies have an important benefit to mental health. Engaging in hobbies fosters feelings of joy, mastery and purpose.
After a stressful day, we need time to relax and engage with our creative or playful side. Engaging in hobbies typically provides more joy and relaxation than passively watching television or spending time on the internet.
Being Intentional with Time
Time was strange during the pandemic. Many people felt that they had too much time, while others felt that there was not enough time to manage all their new responsibilities. Some people felt simultaneously that they had both too much time and not enough time.
With their extra time, many turned to the internet, reading various news articles about the state of the world. To maintain good mental health, it was important to be very intentional with time. This meant limiting news consumption and social media, scheduling exercise, and scheduling activities for children.
People who were short on time had to make hard decisions about how best to spend their time. This meant giving up certain activities that seemed important or doing things less than perfectly to conserve time.
As our days become more structured and our schedules become filled, we can still choose to be intentional about how we spend our time. We can choose to spend time on activities that support good mental health and well-being.
Social Selectivity
Contagion concerns made us selective about our social circles. Each social interaction brought some level of risk, and each person had to decide their comfort level with the assessed risk.
Gone were the days of socializing simply to have something to do. Social interactions became more meaningful and valued. Additionally, people became more intentional about how and with whom they spent their time.
For many, this was a much-needed change. The pressure to have a lot of friends or be very social has contributed to a sense of emptiness in relationships, leading many to feel lonely even when they are surrounded by others.
Being selective about pandemic interactions made many relationships richer and increased feelings of connection. As social gatherings are becoming more common, you can still choose to be intentional about your social time. Think about what type of social interactions fulfill you and which people you want to spend time with.
Connection with Nature
While indoor spaces were risky, nature provided a sense of safety. Neighbors often went on walks just for the chance to wave at someone from across the street.
With nowhere else to go, many rediscovered the joy of the outdoors. Research shows that spending time in green space has mental health benefits. Being out in nature promotes a sense of calm and a change in perspective, taking attention away from the stressful details of ordinary life.
The pandemic brought many changes, both good and bad. This crisis gave us a chance to re-examine life and make different decisions.
What changes have you made, and which ones are worth holding on to? As normal life resumes, this transition offers a valuable opportunity to consider and create a “new normal.” ￼
Dr. Julia Becker is a licensed psychologist in private practice in Waco. She provides counseling to adults and adolescents dealing with depression, anxiety, relationship concerns and life stress. She believes counseling is beneficial for anyone who desires to have a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life.
Email her at dr_becker@psybecker.com or go online at www.psybecker.com.