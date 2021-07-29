MInd Matters: Should you keep your pandemic lifestyle changes?

Contagion concerns made us selective about our social circles. Each social interaction brought some level of risk, and each person had to decide their comfort level with the assessed risk.

Gone were the days of socializing simply to have something to do. Social interactions became more meaningful and valued. Additionally, people became more intentional about how and with whom they spent their time.

For many, this was a much-needed change. The pressure to have a lot of friends or be very social has contributed to a sense of emptiness in relationships, leading many to feel lonely even when they are surrounded by others.

Being selective about pandemic interactions made many relationships richer and increased feelings of connection. As social gatherings are becoming more common, you can still choose to be intentional about your social time. Think about what type of social interactions fulfill you and which people you want to spend time with.

Connection with Nature

While indoor spaces were risky, nature provided a sense of safety. Neighbors often went on walks just for the chance to wave at someone from across the street.