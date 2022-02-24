Mind Matters: Spring cleaning? Don't forget to clear out mental clutter

Mental clutter also increases feelings of stress, sadness, dissatisfaction and mental fatigue.

Mental clutter creates obstacles. Do you find yourself walking around boxes, trash or other unwanted items in your home? You may take a few extra steps, move something over, or exert a little more effort to go around this physical clutter. Over time, you may even get so accustomed to this extra effort that it seems not to matter.

What are some ways you must navigate around your mental clutter? How might your life be different if you removed these obstacles?

Common Types of Mental Clutter

Overplanning and predicting the future. After a certain point, planning can become more burdensome than helpful. Anticipating and planning responses to many different hypothetical events creates mental clutter.

Always thinking one step ahead. Thinking so much about the next moment or the next task makes it hard to focus on the moment. While working on one task, do you often rush to finish and move on to the next task? Does this anticipation make it difficult to focus on the task at hand? Thinking one step ahead is a type of mental clutter.