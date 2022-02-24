Mind Matters: Spring cleaning? Don't forget to clear out mental clutter

This spring, many will tackle their closets and living spaces with the goal of clearing out clutter.
Somehow clutter seems to accumulate over time, taking space in our homes and settling in as if it has always been there. It may be hard to recognize which items are clutter and which are necessary or wanted. After you take inventory of the physical clutter in your home, consider taking inventory of the clutter in your mind.
How is Mental Clutter Similar to Physical Clutter?
Mental clutter takes up space. Just as physical clutter takes up space in your home, mental clutter takes space in your mind. Because there is too much clutter, you may have limited space for creative thinking, rest or productive pursuits.
Mental clutter seems needed, so you keep it around. It’s tempting to hold onto objects that might be needed or wanted one day. There is often fear of letting something go, thinking it will be missed later.
Many people feel a similar attachment to their mental clutter, believing that these thought patterns serve a useful purpose.
Mental clutter creates stress. Many people say that physical clutter in work and living spaces raises their stress level and decreases peace and productivity.
Mental clutter also increases feelings of stress, sadness, dissatisfaction and mental fatigue.
Mental clutter creates obstacles. Do you find yourself walking around boxes, trash or other unwanted items in your home? You may take a few extra steps, move something over, or exert a little more effort to go around this physical clutter. Over time, you may even get so accustomed to this extra effort that it seems not to matter.
What are some ways you must navigate around your mental clutter? How might your life be different if you removed these obstacles?
Common Types of Mental Clutter
Overplanning and predicting the future. After a certain point, planning can become more burdensome than helpful. Anticipating and planning responses to many different hypothetical events creates mental clutter.
Always thinking one step ahead. Thinking so much about the next moment or the next task makes it hard to focus on the moment. While working on one task, do you often rush to finish and move on to the next task? Does this anticipation make it difficult to focus on the task at hand? Thinking one step ahead is a type of mental clutter.
Rumination on the past. Whether you long for the past, regret the past, or fixate on how you might have changed certain outcomes, such thinking creates mental clutter.
Comparing yourself to others. This is rarely a useful endeavor. In addition to causing negative feelings, it creates mental clutter that can become an obstacle to creative thinking and accomplishment.
Technology and information overload. How much information do you allow to take up residence in your mind? Between emails, social media and internet browsing, your mind can quickly become filled with clutter.
Some people easily take in information and then let it go when it’s no longer needed or wanted. For others, this information sticks around and creates mental clutter.
How do you clear out mental clutter? Unlike physical clutter, mental clutter keeps coming back. It’s not as simple as boxing up some clothes and taking them to the donation center.
First, recognize the common types of clutter that crowd your mental space. Next, decide whether it’s worth keeping this clutter around. The quick answer may be no, but look a little deeper to understand any reluctance to clearing your mental clutter.
Are you hesitant because the clutter seems useful, or you fear what might happen without it? Try a cost benefit analysis. List all the benefits of keeping the mental clutter and the benefits of letting it go.
Start small. Just as you might set the small goal of cleaning one room of your home, you can commit to clearing out a small portion of your mental clutter. This might mean working to clear your mind at a certain time each day or working toward releasing one specific thought pattern that clutters your mind.
Physical space is important to clean and keep orderly, but mental space is even more important. This spring, consider looking beyond the physical clutter in your life. Try clearing out some of your mental clutter and see what you may create space for. ￼
Dr. Julia Becker is a licensed psychologist in private practice in Waco. She provides counseling to adults and adolescents dealing with depression, anxiety, relationship concerns and life stress. She believes counseling is beneficial for anyone who desires to have a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life.
Email her at dr_becker@psybecker.com or go online at www.psybecker.com.