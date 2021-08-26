MInd Matters: Stress management is not just for adults

Some kids feel lonely even when they spend time around a lot of people, and they may feel dissatisfied with the lack of closeness in their relationships.

No matter what age your child is, you can help them cope with social stress. Part of coping is recognizing the cause of stress and planning ways to deal with common feelings as they come up. To help prepare, here are some questions you can ask your child:

1. How many and what kinds of friendships do you expect to have this school year?

2. What challenges did you have with friends last year? How did you feel?

3. How would you like to deal with these challenges if they occur again?

Achievement Stress

During grade school, kids begin to feel the pressure to excel academically and in extracurricular activities. Some kids easily pick up academic skills and become the stars of the classroom.

Even these kids can experience academic stress. They may feel pressure to complete assignments perfectly and judge themselves harshly when they make a mistake. Conversely, kids who struggle academically consistently experience feelings of doubt or worry.