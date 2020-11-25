Mind Matters: The unwelcome holiday visitor

Allow yourself to feel and express your emotions about these losses, and work with friends and family to develop creative solutions.

It’s beneficial to find ways to connect and celebrate, while still acknowledging feelings of sadness for what will be lost this season.

Not Feeling Holiday Spirit

Maybe you don’t feel like participating in any holiday cheer this year. Or maybe you’re thinking, “I’ll do it once I feel like it.” Unfortunately, if you wait until you feel like doing something you may miss out completely.

Considering everything going on, it may be difficult to feel joyful or motivated to engage in holiday traditions. However, pushing yourself to engage in activities may help you feel better.

It’s a common misconception that we should feel like doing something in order to get enjoyment from that activity. Research shows that engaging in an activity will often produce positive feelings, even when feelings were initially negative.

If you’re skeptical, try an experiment. Rate your expectation of enjoyment for an activity, using a 1 to 10 scale. This should be an activity you would typically enjoy but don’t feel like doing now.