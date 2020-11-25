Mind Matters: The unwelcome holiday visitor

Holiday season is here, and unfortunately so is COVID. This pandemic has brought many changes and additional stress, and many people are feeling sad, angry, discouraged and anxious.
These emotions are likely to intensify during the holiday season. Undoubtable, many people will approach the holidays differently this year and will be faced with pandemic specific challenges. Some common COVID holiday concerns include:
Telling Family Members You Can’t Visit
Setting limits with family members can be tough during the best of times. Deciding whether to visit during the holidays is a judgment call that each person must make.
There are multiple factors to consider, including personal health, risk involved in traveling, health of other family members, and how COVID is impacting your area.
Because this is a complex decision, family members are likely to have conflicting views. The thought of confronting such conflict causes anxiety for many. The highest levels of anxiety tend to be during anticipation of a stressor or conflict, and there is often relief after confronting an issue head on.
If you’re concerned about talking to your family, don’t let this fear linger longer than it needs to. Set a time to talk soon. Be clear about your needs, list the things you want to say, and stick to your points. Accept that your family may feel sad that you cannot visit, and that is okay.
Finances Are TightMany people have experienced job loss, decreased work hours, and decreased income as a result of the pandemic.
If finances are limited, you may need to alter some of your holiday traditions. Gift giving may need to be scaled back, and there may not be enough money for activities or travel.
Facing the need to make such changes may feel stressful and sad. Furthermore, many people feel shameful about money issues and don’t want to tell their family that money is tight. This shame and pressure to keep up financially can create a miserable intro to the holidays.
To decrease financial stress, develop a gift and activity budget and stick with it. Consider talking to family members about your budget and deciding on a mutual spending limit together.
Your family may feel the same financial pressure and may be relieved to set limits.
Missing Family and Holiday Traditions
Accepting change is hard. Traditions carry so much significance and we tend to cling to them, especially when times are tough.
Most holiday traditions involve gathering with family and close friends, which may not be possible this year. Isolation and loneliness feel especially strong during the holidays, as needs for connection and meaning increase.
Allow yourself to feel and express your emotions about these losses, and work with friends and family to develop creative solutions.
It’s beneficial to find ways to connect and celebrate, while still acknowledging feelings of sadness for what will be lost this season.
Not Feeling Holiday Spirit
Maybe you don’t feel like participating in any holiday cheer this year. Or maybe you’re thinking, “I’ll do it once I feel like it.” Unfortunately, if you wait until you feel like doing something you may miss out completely.
Considering everything going on, it may be difficult to feel joyful or motivated to engage in holiday traditions. However, pushing yourself to engage in activities may help you feel better.
It’s a common misconception that we should feel like doing something in order to get enjoyment from that activity. Research shows that engaging in an activity will often produce positive feelings, even when feelings were initially negative.
If you’re skeptical, try an experiment. Rate your expectation of enjoyment for an activity, using a 1 to 10 scale. This should be an activity you would typically enjoy but don’t feel like doing now.
Push yourself to engage in the activity, and then rate your enjoyment and mood afterward. Chances are you will enjoy the activity more than you expected and will experience a modest boost in mood afterward.
If you are dealing with holiday stress due to COVID, you are not alone. Isolation, financial stress, low mood and family conflict will be common concerns for many this holiday season.
We cannot remove these stressors, but there are ways to cope with the stress and find joy. Your holiday season may look different this year, but it can still be joyful and meaningful. ￼
Dr. Julia Becker is a licensed psychologist in private practice in Waco. She provides counseling to adults and adolescents dealing with depression, anxiety, relationship concerns and life stress. She believes counseling is beneficial for anyone who desires to have a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life.
