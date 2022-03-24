Mind Matters: Try taking the lazy way out

It’s no secret that many people are feeling stressed. According to the American Psychological Association’s 2021 Stress in America report, nearly three-quarters of U.S. adults experience high levels of stress.

The reported effects of such stress include headaches, feeling overwhelmed, fatigue and sleep changes.

Stress can come from many places. One common source of stress comes from not having enough time. There are so many tasks that need to be completed during the day, and sometimes they all seem equally important.

In my counseling office, people often express feeling that they never have enough time and constantly fall short. Feeling crunched for time interferes with enjoyment of leisure activities, causes low mood, and even causes exhaustion for those who attempt to do it all.

What is the solution to being limited by time? Taking shortcuts or completing tasks partially can help. Some people may call this approach “lazy.” In this case, such laziness has its benefits.

Benefits of Lazy/ Low Effort Approach

You can get started on a hard task.

Hard tasks are often avoided because they take a lot of mental effort, and there is a fear of failure. If you set a goal to do mediocre work on a task, you may get more accomplished than if your goal was to work hard.

Setting expectations lower can help lower anxiety and unleash creativity.

You may get a task mostly completed.

If you focus less on perfection, you have more time and energy to complete the main parts of the task. Once you have mostly finished a task, there is always the option to fine-tune your work to your satisfaction.

Some progress is better than none.

That big stack of dishes in your kitchen may take too long to clean. What if you just clean one side of the sink or one section of the counters?

There are tangible benefits of tackling big tasks in pieces whenever you have 5-10 minutes to spare.

Why is this lazy or low-effort approach hard for some people? Part of the difficulty is that society places such a high value on working hard. Think about these two commonly used phrases:

“Anything worth doing is worth doing well.”

“Nothing great is gained without great effort.”

Children are praised for working hard in school. Adults will list “hard worker” as one of their strengths on a resume. Most can agree that there are benefits of hard work. Although hard work is seen as a virtue, the mindset behind hard work can be problematic.

Perfectionism

Many hard workers have an “all or nothing” mindset. Perfectionism is the standard, and anything less than perfect seems like failing. Such a mindset can be paralyzing when faced with a task that contains the opportunity for failure.

Even when a task is not difficult, a perfectionist will often wait for the perfect time to complete the task. This perfect time may be a time they can work undisturbed and complete the full task without a break.

A perfectionist may also want the conditions to be perfect. They may wait for a time in which they feel highly motivated and energized.

What if we change our mindset to “some things are worth doing well?” Which tasks are worth doing well? Which tasks might you want to approach with a lazier, lower-effort attitude?

Nike brought us the slogan “Just do it” in the late ’80s, and that phrase remains popular today. I believe this slogan has been embraced because it contains a simplicity and call to action that many people long for.

In a world where we often overthink, make excuses, and justify inactivity, “Just do it” offers simplicity and relief.

Consider the activities that you could “just do.” Perhaps it’s dishes, laundry or a task on your list you keep pushing off. Perhaps taking a lazier, lower-effort approach will help you get started on the tasks that keep you feeling stressed. ￼

Dr. Julia Becker is a licensed psychologist in private practice in Waco. She provides counseling to adults and adolescents dealing with depression, anxiety, relationship concerns and life stress. She believes counseling is beneficial for anyone who desires to have a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life. Email her at dr_becker@psybecker.com or go online at www.psybecker.com.