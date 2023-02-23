The crowded café was abuzz with chatter. Laughter floated gently between the tables, intermingled with the click-clack sound of keyboards. In the corner of the café there was silence and bowed heads.

Three young women and two young men sat together at a round table. Their shoulders hunched forward as their eyes stayed glued to the most important object in the room. Furrowed brows, smiles and fleeting expressions came and went on each of their faces.

A middle-aged man glanced over, sighed, and shook his head, muttering, “Young people today.”

The group neither noticed nor cared as they remained immersed within the content of their Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube feeds. The blond woman gasped as she turned to the young man seated beside her, exclaiming, “I didn’t know you played the guitar!”

A moment later, a young man jolted out of his seat proclaiming, “It’s almost 1 o’clock! I have to get to class!” The group agreed that they all must be going and wondered how time had passed so quickly.

You’ve probably seen various true-life versions of this fictional scenario. There’s no doubt that cell phones have changed our lives. We have access to instant and unlimited information, communication and entertainment.

Those who grew up without cell phones have a different perspective than young people who never knew life without these devices. However, even people who are not digital natives see that technology has become tightly intertwined with everyday living.

Technology is blamed for many of the mental health and communication difficulties in young people. However, technology also allows us to stay connected to people who move away, keep up to date on current events, and have access to all the benefits of a computer in our pockets, anytime and in any place.

Is technology good or bad? It depends. Like it or not, cell phones are here to stay. Technology will continue to evolve, and it’s up to people to make informed decisions about how, why, when and where to use technology.

There are several important ways that modern technology has impacted our behavior:

Online Ordering

Nearly every restaurant offers the ability to order online. You can see the entire menu, place your order with modifications, and pay online. Additionally, you can even schedule many appointments online.

From oil changes, haircuts, to dental appointments, online scheduling has eliminated the need to talk to a person on the phone.

Problem: Many young people have a fear of talking on the phone and avoid calling places of business when necessary.

Action plan: Practice calling some places even when an online option exists. Practice making some mistakes or asking questions on the call to grow more comfortable with spontaneous talk.

Calendar Alerts

Online calendars can provide a notification when it’s almost time for an event. Some calendars will even track location and send a notification based on location. For example, you could be reminded to pick up your medication as you pass by the pharmacy.

Problem: Overreliance on reminders can interfere with the development of planning skills and executive functioning. Furthermore, frequent audio and visual alerts keep people in a state of reactivity, which can increase anxiety.

Action plan: Think through and visualize your day each morning. See if you can remember upcoming events before you get the ding on your phone. At the beginning of each week, look at your schedule and obligations to determine how you would like to structure each day.

Social Media

Social media allows us to keep up with all the details of our friends’ lives, even those friends we have never met.

Through social media we can discover such details and history without ever hearing from that person directly. This knowledge without interaction blunts the emotion and creates a missed opportunity for deeper connection and empathy.

Problem: Social media use can lead to comparison, unmet expectations, and isolation. Heavy social media use is linked to increased depressed mood and anxiety.

Action plan: Develop a social media plan. Instead of mindlessly scrolling when you have a free moment, be intentional about your use. What is your goal when you scroll?

Designate times of the day you will use social media and times you will not, and decide in advance how long to spend online. Set a timer before you begin looking at your social media, and then reflect on how you feel afterward.

Technology has changed rapidly over the past two decades. Smartphones dropped into our hands before we had the chance to fully consider what role these devices should play in everyday living.

Though technology brings many benefits, there is also potential for negative consequences. If technology has already taken charge of your life, now is the perfect time to take back that control. ￼