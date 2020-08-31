Mind Matters: Why Am I So Exhausted?

It’s not the kind of tired that improves with a nap or a cup of coffee. It’s the kind of tired that makes you feel exhausted just thinking of tackling another busy day. It’s the kind of tired that makes you dread taking on one more responsibility.
Zoning out in front of the TV doesn’t rejuvenate, and scrolling through social media leaves you feeling even more fatigued. This feeling is not just fatigue; it’s mental exhaustion.
When tired, many people tend to press on and hope things will improve. “If only things would slow down, then I would feel better” is a common belief. However, even slower days do not provide a sense of relief or restoration for the chronically tired.
Fatigue has multiple causes. Poor sleep is often blamed for fatigue, but your daily activities and emotions also have a profound impact on your energy level. One often overlooked cause of exhaustion is loneliness.
Loneliness
On the surface level, it doesn’t seem like loneliness should cause fatigue. In fact, the last thing that tired people typically want is more social interaction. After all, it takes energy to interact with others.
For this reason, chronic fatigue can increase loneliness as tired people avoid social interaction. Although chronic fatigue can lead to loneliness, it is more often the case that loneliness causes chronic fatigue.
Research has shown that social connection impacts physical and emotional health in multiple ways. The various mechanisms behind this impact are not entirely clear, but we know that cortisol plays a significant role.
Cortisol is a stress hormone, and cortisol levels rise quickly in response to various types of stress. In the short term, this boost of cortisol can help us respond to specific threats and challenges. However, when cortisol levels stay elevated it taxes the body and brain.
Chronically elevated cortisol can lead to chronic fatigue, physical ailments and a weakened immune system. Engaging in positive and meaningful connection with others decreases cortisol. Furthermore, feeling dissatisfied with social connection and longing for more connection can increase cortisol and other stress hormones.
Loneliness is more than just being alone. Introverts and extraverts, as well as people of all ages and backgrounds can experience loneliness. Even people who have very active social lives can feel lonely.
Isolating, striving to please, and feeling shame and inadequacy all feed the emotion we call loneliness. We are social creatures with a need for healthy connection, and this connection impacts energy levels, mood, creativity, habits and health.
Loneliness often results from feeling disconnected, unworthy or unseen.
Examples of feeling disconnected:
•I don’t have someone to talk to at the end of the day.
•I don’t have someone to call when I am sad or need advice.
•I don’t have people with whom I can spend quality time.
Examples of feeling unworthy:
•People wouldn’t like me if they got to know me.
•I have nothing positive to contribute to a friendship/partnership.
•I shouldn’t attend a social event because I wouldn’t fit in.
Examples of feeling unseen:
•Nobody knows how I truly feel or think.
•My best friend/partner doesn’t know me on a deep level.
•My core values and beliefs are not understood or appreciated by those close to me.
Feeling connected, feeling worthy of love, and feeling seen or understood are universal interpersonal needs. When these needs are not fully met, loneliness results. It doesn’t matter how many social media or real live friends you have. If these three needs are not being met, loneliness seeps in.
Since the pandemic began, more people have expressed feeling lonely. Incidentally, many people are also expressing that they feel mentally and physically exhausted. Are these two issues related? For many people, the answer is yes.
Consider your own life. Are you feeling disconnected from others, unworthy of love or friendship, or unseen in your important relationships? Before you try pouring another cup of coffee, pour some attention into a crucial part of your life and well-being: your relationships with others.
Dr. Julia Becker is a licensed psychologist in private practice in Waco. She provides counseling to adults and adolescents dealing with depression, anxiety, relationship concerns and life stress. She believes counseling is beneficial for anyone who desires to have a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life.
Email her at dr_becker@psybecker.com or go online at www.psybecker.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!