Mission Prom gives Waco girls special experience

Mission Prom continues to provide a prom experience for high school seniors who may not otherwise get to enjoy one.

Two Waco High School seniors were pampered on the day of the school’s prom and later attended the May 7 event.

Program creator Donna Wiley and her committee “adopt” a high school each year. Thus far Mission Prom has alternated years between University High and Waco High. Underprivileged girls attending school with acceptable grades can apply to attend their prom for free.

They write an essay about why they’d like to attend prom as part of the process. Wiley said she is always touched by the essays.

This year’s recipients were Skye Smith and Esther Thomas.

Wiley, a senior administrative secretary for library services at McLennan Community College, came up with the idea when she donated a dress to a nonprofit charity.

“I bought a dress several years ago to be in a wedding,” she said. “However, that fell through, so the dress hung in my closet until I donated it to Hidden Treasures by Caritas. The store held an event for high school girls to choose a dress, for free, so they could attend their prom.”

Wiley recalled that some of her high school classmates didn’t go to prom because their family couldn’t afford to outfit them. She wanted to help girls have that prom experience.

A committee helps make it happen every year and Wiley is appreciative of the support and assistance.

Committee members are Wiley, Erica Ricoy, Karly Bozeman, Laura Thompson, Mary Anna Bowens, Megan Lee, Modesta Barron, Olivia Spencer, Soynia Childers, Vanessa Carrillo and Kat Strasburger.

Mission Prom got underway the morning of the prom. The girls were pampered by getting their hair and makeup done by committee members.

“They were very appreciative,” Wiley said of the girls. “We did styles with how they wanted their hair (to look).”

Mary Kay beauty consultant Modesta Barron provided the professional makeup treatment.

The girls were given custom desserts from Tasty Treats to take home, as well as a Mission Prom T-shirt created by Rock Ready.

Lunch was provided by George’s on Speight. The girls got gift certificates from Bubba’s 33 for dinner with their date.

Dresses were donated by Vanessa’s Boutique. Wrist corsages were provided by Reed’s Flowers.

Megan Brown with Shutter Up & Pose Photography was a great help as a last-minute addition to provide professional photographs of the girls, Wiley said.

Mission Prom was also sponsored by Soynia’s Event Planning & Rentals, Animal Birth Control Clinic and CreArtive Event Planning. ￼

