Movies & meals: Raleigh Diner at Waco Hippodrome combines cinema with delicious food, drinks

The phrase “dinner and a movie” has never been easier.
At the Waco Hippodrome Theatre downtown, customers can order a meal and see movies under one roof.
The Raleigh Diner is worth a stop even if you aren’t interested in staying for a movie. Classics such as “Star Wars,” “E.T.,” “The Goonies,” “Uncle Buck” and “Back to the Future” have been showing recently, but once Hollywood release first-run films the Hippodrome will return to showing those, said Jonathan Segovia, general manager at The Raleigh Diner.
Renovation and additions on the Hippodrome began in May 2017 when owners Shane, Cody and Casey Turner broke ground for the new build. The project was complete and opened in June 2018.
“The area was nothing more but an outdoor patio where the Raleigh Diner currently is,” Segovia said. “So, everything it is today was truly the vision of our owners.”
The concept behind the tasty first-floor foodie experience is good old-fashioned dining in what Segovia describes as “a neat and fun atmosphere with a dining experience and taste that will make you come back for more every time.”
Guests may take their meal into the theater and eat while watching a movie.
“You have the option to either eat in The Raleigh diner before or after your movie or enjoy the luxury of a state-of-the-art, full-recline chair with full service at the push of a button,” Segovia said.
If you do opt to eat in the diner the décor is also all about the movie experience, with a marquee and vintage film projector above the bar area. Artist pictures are on the wall as well as singers of the past to remind customers of the rich Hippodrome history.
Tasty Choices
The menu is designed to tingle the taste buds with choices like restaurant classic favorites “True Grit,” a tender chicken-fried steak on Texas toast; the “Some Like It Hot” sandwich, a burger with pico de gallo, Pepper Jack cheese, jalapenos and guacamole, or think Alfred Hitchcock and “The Birds,” which is a lip-smacking wings dish drenched with either buffalo, barbecue, dry rub or salsa verde sauce.
Segovia says customer favorites include the Mesa Chicken and the famous ALICO Mojito.
“We haven’t typically changed our menu, but we do add specials from time to time,” Segovia said, explaining that the steak and eggs special from the Hightop Brunch menu on Saturday and Sunday is a favorite. The Drink of the Month keeps customers returning, for example, the current Strawberry Margarita Martini.
The Raleigh’s weekend brunch has been popular, he added.
“We have an array of items we love to supply our guests with like the ‘Old School’ of two eggs your way, bacon or sausage and two pancakes as big as a house,” Segovia said.
If your mouth is watering, make sure you try the Austin Avenue Eggs Benedict with a Texas twist complete with fire-smoked ham on a fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit and topped with homegrown green chile hollandaise sauce. Another customer favorite is “Heaven is for Real,” a dish of tasty chicken tenders over Belgian waffles sprinkled with powdered sugar. Another must try, the famous Casey’s Stuffed French Toast with cream cheese mousse, fresh berries and pecans.
Dessert favorites are the traditional New York-style cheesecake as well as the “Hope Floats,” vanilla ice cream soda or the “The Santa Clause,” a giant chocolate chip cookie with milk.
The Raleigh has a patio area, which also is pet-friendly with a pup water station.
Pandemic Changes
Some changes have been implemented since the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has been a challenge since the initial shutdown back in March to get used to our ‘new normal,’” Segovia said. “But simply following the guidelines and procedures issued from the local and state levels started out as optimistic of how things can go.”
He said since the management team and staff have been up to date on all the appropriate pandemic guidelines and the community has seen for itself how the Hippodrome Theatre has taken everything seriously.
“Cautiously opening The Raleigh up in the safest capacities with everyone’s health and security in mind,” Segovia said, the support has been shown through the theater’s faithful customer base.
Some of the procedures that have been put into place at the theater and restaurant are, “honestly nothing more than what most places have when you read the directives of the Governor’s Office and city ordinances — just doing what we are told for customer and staff safety.”
The Hippodrome Theatre is making sure to maintain the current capacity limit with COVID-19 restrictions — 50% occupancy, social distancing of at least 6 feet and not crowding the lobby areas. There are temperature checks at the door and every employee is always wearing a mask and relaying the need for customers who are not eating or drinking to wear a mask as well.
“As time has gone by, we have truly seen an amazing amount of support from the community as people feel safe enough to dine out,” Segovia said. “They see we are doing all we can as the customers are following the procedures in place so we can all enjoy one another the best we can during this trying time.”
Founded in 1914, the Hippodrome Theatre is over 106 years old. Segovia said it has certainly seen changes over the years. The place survived a huge projector fire in the 1920s, the Great Depression and the 1953 tornado that devastated downtown.
“We here at the Waco Hippodrome are constantly being mindful of the current events surrounding COVID-19,” Segovia said. “It is truly a blessing to continue the long history and legacy of this amazing building.”
The Raleigh Diner at the Hippodrome
724 Austin Ave.
254-296-9000
Lunch and dinner
Mon-Thu, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Fri, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Brunch
Sat-Sun, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Also on Facebook, Instagram
