Museum of Funeral History in Houston fascinates

Uncommon hearses, “people” in caskets, spiritual memorabilia, and special funeral displays may sound macabre, but the National Museum of Funeral History presents death and dying customs and practices to give visitors the opportunity to grasp history and cultural changes.

The National Museum of Funeral History opens daily with opportunities for family and friends to wander through displays to understand how we honor our loved ones yesterday and today. With 30,500 square feet of space, safe social distancing is easy. I found this gem accidentally.

A friend mentioned the museum to my husband and me when we headed from Dallas to Houston to visit grandkids about five years ago. When I saw a brochure about it on a rack by the door of our motel, we jumped at the chance for an unusual adventure. We visited the museum that weekend.

Eighteen months ago, we moved to Houston to live near family. I decided to write about the museum and persuaded my photographer/husband into revisiting the museum. It’s even better a second time.

As you enter the museum you view intriguing, fancy hearses. Where else could you see the carriages used for several of our presidents, plus antique trucks and wagons for everyday burial transportation?