Must-haves for holiday baking, entertaining

Whether you’re a beginning baker or an experienced entertainer, having the right tools can make the process of holiday party prep faster, easier, more festive — and ensure you can achieve expert-level results. Here are a few must-haves to add to your holiday shopping list.

Spatulas that make you smile. From cookie batters to mashed potatoes, everyone needs a quality spatula to whip up their favorite holiday dishes. And now you can have both fun and function with Tovolo Spatulart Spatulas featuring double-sided holiday designs and puns. With a nylon core, these high-quality spatulas provide strength for the heaviest mixing jobs, silicone edges that remain flexible for easy scraping, and an FSC-certified wood handle.

Mix without the mess. A quality set of mixing bowls is a must for any baking, cooking, prep or storage. While there are many types of bowl sets, stainless steel is ideal for its durability and lightweight design. Choose a set that offers nesting, for easy and efficient cupboard storage; lids to keep foods fresh; deep sides to avoid messes; and a rolled lip for easy pouring.