New Mrs. Texas embraces her role

“I was pregnant with my son, and I decided I still needed competition in my life,” she said. With that mindset, she drew on her spirit of perseverance and drive to develop into a contender for the Mrs. Texas title.

“I was second runner-up three years in a row out of 52 women,” Beard said. “It is a lot of work, but I persevered. Being in sports teaches you to never give up and to chase a dream, which is what I did.”

After landing at second runner-up at the pageant in 2016, 2017 and 2018, she skipped the pageant in 2019 and 2020 before rebounding as the winner in 2021.

Platform

She adopted the platform “Formed perfectly and perfect, all children created equal” as her mantra to carry out as the new Mrs. Texas.

“I was born with a birth defect. My elbow is twisted at 180 degrees, and my left arm is shorter than my right by 3 inches,” Beard said. “My two middle fingers are completely bent so I’m constantly making the ‘I love you sign’ as my language. That’s how I caught a soccer ball.”

As she travels the state speaking at community and school events, Beard plans to tell her story of succeeding as an athlete, a business owner and a mother despite her challenges.