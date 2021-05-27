Nonprofits honored for efforts during COVID-19 pandemic

In order to operate the drive-thru service, staff members who were hired to serve in administrative positions prior to the pandemic were doing physical labor, such as filling carts and loading client vehicles. To ensure the safety of staff and clients, Caritas limited its community volunteers from a previous average of 200 a month to 50.

In addition, case managers received calls from desperate families and individuals who were experiencing loss of income due to COVID-19, and were trying to find help with utility and rent/mortgage bills.

Kauk shared a story of a single mother with four girls who also supports her disabled mother.

As the only provider in her household, Sabrina was able to support her family by having a stable job as a general manager at a local restaurant. Then in March everything changed. The restaurant had to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic and she and other employees were laid off.

She later learned that the restaurant would be closing permanently and the electric bills and rent were piling up.

The woman called Caritas and was connected with an intensive case manager who was able to help her family by paying the family’s late electricity and rent bills.