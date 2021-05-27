Nonprofits honored for efforts during COVID-19 pandemic

Like so many events during the pandemic in 2020, COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the annual National Philanthropy Day luncheon sponsored by the Central Texas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP).
AFP chapter chair Robyn Trippe said the organization is looking forward to getting the chance this fall to celebrate the individuals, groups and businesses in the community who exhibited that spirit of giving.
But in the meantime, the chapter chose to recognize two nonprofit organizations with a new award acknowledging their support to the community during the pandemic.
“We as a community have seen an overwhelming outpouring of care and concern and willingness to help and donate to those most affected during this trying time,” Trippe said. The chapter decided to create an award specific to the outstanding volunteerism directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, she added.
Nominations for the Outstanding Community COVID-19 Response Award were submitted by nonprofit organizations and individuals in the Central Texas region.
“Our whole city has been on a lockdown from events for so long,” Trippe said, “There are so many really deserving folks out there that continued their good work even with the pandemic and aftermath.”
Caritas of Waco and Creative Waco were chosen for the response awards. They will also be recognized with this year’s Philanthropy Day recipients at the fall luncheon.
Nominations for the other awards, such as Philanthropists of the Year, Outstanding Foundation and Volunteer Fundraiser, will be accepted starting in June. For more information about nominations, contact Trippe at 254-751-4490 or robyn.trippe@ascension.org.
Caritas of Waco
Caritas of Waco is continuing to see the effects of COVID-19 on the local community, but also experienced the effects internally, as it took a physical and emotional toll on staff, wrote Mary Beth Kauk, director of development, in her nomination of the organization.
“The Caritas team worked hard, every day, to ensure struggling families received the emergency services they needed to survive,” she wrote. “Staff left the safety of their homes to serve families facing food insecurity, along with financial struggles, due to COVID-19.”
When the pandemic hit in March, Caritas had to strategically shift its operations, she said. To meet the increased need for food while also prioritizing the safety of clients, staff and volunteers, Caritas quickly moved its in-house pantry to a drive-thru service provided by staff and volunteers.
The drive-thru pantry operated Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m.; appointments were not necessary. Facing an increased demand, Caritas staff loaded 200-plus grocery carts a day, weighing up to 175 pounds each, and loaded the groceries into more than 150 cars every day.
In order to operate the drive-thru service, staff members who were hired to serve in administrative positions prior to the pandemic were doing physical labor, such as filling carts and loading client vehicles. To ensure the safety of staff and clients, Caritas limited its community volunteers from a previous average of 200 a month to 50.
In addition, case managers received calls from desperate families and individuals who were experiencing loss of income due to COVID-19, and were trying to find help with utility and rent/mortgage bills.
Kauk shared a story of a single mother with four girls who also supports her disabled mother.
As the only provider in her household, Sabrina was able to support her family by having a stable job as a general manager at a local restaurant. Then in March everything changed. The restaurant had to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic and she and other employees were laid off.
She later learned that the restaurant would be closing permanently and the electric bills and rent were piling up.
The woman called Caritas and was connected with an intensive case manager who was able to help her family by paying the family’s late electricity and rent bills.
In April 2020, Caritas received a $50,000 grant from the Waco Foundation and United Way of Waco-McLennan County to help meet the increased need for utility and rent/mortgage bill assistance. The funding was spent within 30 days.
In June 2020, Caritas received an additional $60,000 grant from the Waco Foundation and United Way of Waco-McLennan County for utility and rent/mortgage assistance. Again, the funding was quickly spent.
During 2020, the Caritas of Waco doors remained open, and the agency provided food and case management services to 40,680 families. The majority of these families were financially impacted by COVID-19, needing food and assistance due to job furloughs, layoffs, business closings, cutbacks and hours lost due to quarantines, she said.
Many families and individuals were using Caritas services for the first time.
Kauk said that not only did Caritas staff members have to deal with their at-home challenges during the pandemic, they helped scared and desperate families in the community.
“Each staff member and volunteer on site during 2020, especially at the beginning of the pandemic, was incredibly self-sacrificing in their time to serve others,” she wrote.
Co-executive directors are Ann Owen and Alicia Jallah.
Creative Waco
Creative Waco has continued its mission to grow and support a thriving cultural and creative community in Waco and McLennan County.
The nonprofit led several initiatives, in 2016 to establish downtown Waco as a Texas Commission on the Arts Cultural District, a Film Friendly City in 2017 and a Music Friendly City in 2020.
“Once the impacts of COVID-19 on the arts and culture community became apparent, Creative Waco took immediate action to pivot resources in support of the local creative sector, which was one of the first sectors to be shuttered, and will likely be one of the last to fully reopen,” wrote Amanda Dyer, director of public art and development for Creative Waco, in her nomination letter.
“Creative Waco’s small, nimble and dedicated staff have worked tirelessly to ensure that artists, arts organizations and arts-based businesses – and, as a result, the whole of our community – have been supported in so many ways.”
Creative Waco is led by executive director Fiona Bond.
The recent Wacotown Chalk + Walk event May 8-9 brought out artists and the community to experience gorgeous and vibrant chalk images on a stretch of Austin Avenue.
Since the pandemic began, Creative Waco maintained its regular non-event-based activities (grantmaking, coordinating the Arts Alliance group, professional development, etc.) while also focusing on addressing the acute needs that arose during the pandemic.
“The arts have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, because the majority of activities depend on in-person gathering,” Dyer wrote.
The organization had a number of initiatives to help the art community, starting with creating an online marketplace (MakeItInWaco.com) for local artists to sell their work, services and performances.
A fund was raised and dispersed to help artists, performers and arts businesses adapt to their changed circumstances.
It commissioned 17 #wacosafe chalk art murals in partnership with the mayor’s COVID-19 communications task force to promote a safe return to business activity. It also boosted professional artists with paid opportunities for work.
Creative Waco partnered with Keep Waco Loud and Texas Music Café to launch a weekly TV show broadcast on KXXV-TV beginning Sept. 27. It features Waco’s musical talent and live music venues across all genres of music. The show brought much-needed revenue for musicians and producers.
The organization launched an online guide to the new sculpture zoo along the Brazos River, plus an interactive map of public art (created by local high schoolers) to help people enjoy free, family-friendly artistic fun.
Creative Waco coached a group of new arts entrepreneurs through its “Greenhouse” arts business program. Six of them received seed funding totaling $10,000 from TFNB Your Bank for Life to get their new businesses going.
It also launched a socially distanced form of its ARTPrenticeship workforce development program for high school students – one with The Cove and one with Waco ISD. ￼
