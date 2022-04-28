Nurse practitioners help fill growing need

The past three decades have seen a dramatic change in the field of medicine, as a confluence of factors have helped spur the growth of nurse practitioners.

It’s been both a necessary response and a welcomed one that benefits doctors and their patients, says Dr. Tim Martindale with Martindale Family Medical Clinic.

Nurse practitioners bring their skills and experience as a nurse into a role that provides greater interaction with patients and their treatments.

Martindale can relate his own experience with his nurse practitioner, Jessica Beverly. Martindale spent 20 years as a hospital-affiliated clinic doctor before opening his solo family medicine practice in 2018.

“Within a year, I found I needed some help and hired a nurse practitioner who had worked with me as a nurse and then trained with me in her master’s program,” he said. “NP Jessica Beverly is able to generate more income to help us meet overhead to stay open, be a female practitioner for those who prefer that, build her own panel of patients who see her regularly, and be a friend and co-worker in the business.”

Although Martindale is officially her supervisor (one of the requirements for a nurse practitioner), he said he considers Beverly a partner and colleague.

“Her nursing training, skills, experience and perspective add another valuable dimension that makes me a better physician and together a better clinic for patients,” he said. “She is able to take more time with patients, thoroughly answer questions, and be available usually the same day to her and my patients.”

Martindale said the burgeoning growth in nurse practitioners is a relatively recent change.

Nurse practitioners were less common 20 to 30 years ago, he said, but now in Waco practically every hospital, nursing facility, outpatient clinic and urgent care center have NPs.

“This was a very necessary response to physician shortages, increasingly complex chronic disease management, the proliferation of urgent care centers, and Medicare and insurance focusing on strong prevention programs,” he said.

The Numbers

Statistics from the American Association of Nurse Practitioners National Nurse Practitioner Database bear out that rapid growth.

Tracy Kramer, nurse practitioner at the Ascension Providence Lakeshore Clinic and president of the Central Texas Nurse Practitioner Association, shared database figures that show more than 355,000 nurse practitioners are licensed in the United States.

That number was around 15,000 practicing in 1979. It moved up to 68,300 in 1999; and 130,000 in 2009. The number has more than doubled in the last 13 years.

Texas had 71,000 practicing NPs in 2020. According to National Provider Identifier lists, there are currently 214 nurse practitioners practicing in Waco.

“I feel NPs blend both nursing and medical services for their patients, families and communities within our scope of practice,” said Michelle Nicoletti, who teaches in the graduate program at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and works at a local hospice agency as a nurse practitioner.

“I have been an NP for 16 years and love it,” she said, adding that she has worked in primary care, allergy and asthma, urology and cardiology.

“We collaborate and work closely with other health care professionals to provide quality care for patients, families and communities,” she added.

Differences

Tesa Spell is a nurse practitioner starting her eighth year at Waco Cardiology Associates. She spent 10 years before that as an intensive care unit nurse at Providence. Her nursing experience and familiarity with cardiology patients made her well suited for her position at Waco Cardiology.

She said, however, that a lot of people don’t fully understand her title.

“One of the biggest questions I get is: ‘Are you the same as a PA (physician’s assistant)?’” she said. “I spend a lot of time explaining that.”

The short answer is no, they are not the same, though Spell admits there’s not a huge difference in a physician’s assistant’s duties compared with a nurse practitioner’s.

An NP or APRN (advanced practice registered nurse) does two years of training for her RN (registered nurse), another two years to finish a bachelor’s degree, has a variable number of years of work experience as an RN, then returns to graduate school for another two years (one year academic, one year clinical) for a master's degree in nurse practitioner.

There are also other types of APRN, including a certified nurse-midwife, a certified registered nurse anesthetist and a clinical nurse specialist.

A physician’s assistant goes to undergraduate school for four years for a bachelor’s, then on to physician’s assistant school for 23-27 months and receives a master’s degree.

They can be male or female, and all require difficult qualifying exams after each stage.

The nurse practitioner works under the supervision of a physician with a valid Texas medical license. They can prescribe medications through agreements with a supervising physician. They can work in practically any field — in primary care or specialty outpatient medicine, in emergency rooms and urgent care centers, or in hospital or nursing and rehabilitation facilities.

There are some limitations on what NPs can do in Texas; mainly they cannot prescribe Schedule 2 drugs (narcotics/stimulants) and they must work under a physician’s oversight.

“But in the most common outpatient clinic experience, they do most of what physicians do,” Martindale said. “They can diagnose and treat illnesses, injuries and chronic diseases. They can prescribe most medications, order and interpret tests, and refer a patient to necessary specialists.”

Spell undertook a steady progression to become an NP. She began with her LVN (licensed vocational nursing) certification, earned her RN (registered nursing) degree, got her bachelor’s degree in nursing, spent 2½ years in the master’s program, and ultimately decided to tackle the DNP (Doctor of Nursing Practice) degree, which she described as similar to a Ph.D.

This was all while working as a nurse, going to school, and raising four kids.

Spell said she enjoys the “education end of it,” getting to explain to heart patients the procedure they need, the medication required, and the treatment designed to keep them out of the hospital in the future.

“I have the autonomy to make decisions, but I also know what my doctors like to do when treating patients,” she said. At Waco Cardiology, there is one nurse practitioner for every two cardiologists.

Susan Hancock, a nurse practitioner with Hormones by Design on Hewitt Drive, said NPs must have a master’s degree at minimum and be a registered nurse usually practicing a few years before going to nurse practitioner school.

There are multiple specialty nurse practitioners including OB/GYN, pediatrics, neonatal, family practice, psychiatric and acute care, she said.

Kristin Hill, nurse practitioner at Ascension Providence Orthopedics, believes NPs fill a special role.

"To me, nurse practitioners bridge the gap between medicine and nursing,” she said. “I view my role as both a provider of health care, but also offering additional opportunities to list, explain and encourage patients in their illness or injury journey.

“I have had the privilege of working with surgeons, who do things that only they can do, but they appreciate the support they receive from our advanced practice team (both nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants).”

Big Need

Martindale said nurse practitioners are needed in greater numbers than ever today.

One primary reason for the needed increase for advanced practice providers has been the shortage of physicians, he said.

“There is a constantly increasing need for medical care, and a constantly diminishing physician supply,” Martindale said. “This has especially been seen in the past 20 years.”

A Texas Department of State Health Services study released in May 2020 projects that the shortage of all physicians and 19 physician specialties is projected to worsen between 2018 and 2032. Four physician specialties are projected to worsen from a surplus in 2018 to a shortage by 2032.

In 2018, Texas ranked 41st among the 50 states in the number of active physicians per 100,000 population.

The demand for health care services is projected to increase due to an aging and growing population. Nurse practitioners also help with an increased workload as Medicare and insurance companies require more preventative care for patients to avoid costly hospital stays and treatment.

Nurse practitioners also make sense financially by helping medical facilities with their costs.

“They are able to get insurance payments of 85% of what physicians do, and yet they usually have salaries that are significantly less,” he explained. A typical NP in Waco makes between $85,000 to $125,000 depending on experience, field and production, while the average physician in Waco makes between $150,000 to 260,000 (also depending on experience and production), and the pay is often more in subspecialty fields.

“This means a medical business is more likely to meet overhead costs and survive when NPs provide a portion of the work at a lower cost to the business,” he said.

Martindale said the days of physicians working into their 70s and 80s and putting in 80-plus hours a week has been going away as they seek improvements to their own quality of life.

“They are retiring earlier and working fewer hours,” he said. “But if physicians work less, you need more doctors to handle the patients.”

Adding Care

Improvements in technology, knowledge and medical advancements also means expanded care can be provided to patients.

“Treatment used to be based on taking care of the problem then,” he said. “There’s been a shift in taking care of the problem before it happens, and nurse practitioners are critical in that regard.”

Doctors are busy, Spell said, adding that at Waco Cardiology they might be in the office two days out of the week, but are doing surgeries or making the rounds at hospitals the other days.

“Having someone in the office when a question arises is critical,” she said. “Explaining why they are on this medicine or why a doctor did a procedure is beneficial. They think of us as an extension of (their doctor).”

Martindale said that while in years past many NPs primarily helped with seeing patients the physician could not fit in their schedule, now many feel their NP is their primary medical provider. Many physicians also feel a much greater sense of value and partnership with their NP co-workers, he said.

Listening Ears

Spell said patients appreciate being able to talk about their medical concerns.

“The biggest compliment I get is ‘thank you for listening,’” she said. Spell said some of her patients have known her for so long from their visits that they’ll ask how her kids are doing in college.

Sherri Davidson, a nurse practitioner now working in gastroenterology at Baylor Scott & White, became a nurse practitioner in 1997 after a number of years working as a nurse.

She said she was always interested in the medical field and started as a candy striper at the old Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center when she was 14.

“It’s definitely a growing profession,” Davidson said of nurse practitioners. “NPs have a great collaborative role with physicians.”

Davidson feels that one of the main advantages to being a NP is the chance to know patients better, especially in high-volume specialty clinics where a doctor’s time might be limited.

“We’re able to listen to the patients,” she said.” I think we’re good at looking at the whole picture.”

More time in her day also is spent handling paperwork because of insurance companies, she added.

Kelly McCarver, a nurse practitioner at Ascension Providence Internal Medicine, enjoys dealing with her patients.

“I love my role in that I able to build relationships with my patients and treat their medical needs as they arise,” she said. “With my background as a critical care nurse, I enjoyed 15-plus years of caring for patients during their sickest times.

“My experience with nursing brings the patients I serve comfort in knowing that I have cared for the sick and will do my best to provide quality care to them.”

Likewise, she said patients appreciate her listening ear.

“So many times my patients just want to have someone listen to them and I feel as an NP this is a gift I can give them. I have a wonderful supervising physician who is always available for any questions I may have. I tell my patients this as well that if there is something I am not sure of I have good team to discuss certain cases with.”

Shelly Culver, a nurse practitioner with Brazos Integrative Medicine, said, “My view on an NP’s role in medicine is that an NP is a vital resource to the physician and community by providing womb to tomb health care in the physician’s absence as an extension of services for preventive and current health care.”

From his perspective, Martindale said nurse practitioners are increasingly valuable in working alongside physicians.

“It’s truly a paradigm shift in the way medicine is done today and nurse practitioners have a huge role in that,” he said.

