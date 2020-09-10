Nurseries help 'green up' homes, yards

Painting a room is one way to add color to the home, but adding greenery both inside and outside the house is another option for sprucing up your living space.
Businesses like Greenlife Nursery & Landscaping and Westview Nursery and Landscape Co. have busy seasons in the spring and fall but there’s generally little downtime with the landscaping side of things.
But both saw firsthand how the COVID-19 pandemic dealt changes in their business and for their customers.
With more people at home when the pandemic began, Keith Houck, president of co-owner of Westview Nursery and Landscape Co., said those stay-at-homebodies used that opportunity to do more of the landscaping work on their own.
“A lot of people were doing it themselves at the time, when it was usually something that we probably would have done for them in the past,” Houck said. “Retail-wise, (sales of materials) were up, because they bought items to do it themselves.”
Westview modified some of its procedures in response to the safety protocols required during the pandemic, offering curbside service, for example, so customers wouldn’t have to leave their vehicles to for their purchases. The business also instituted a call ahead and order option, which enabled Westview employees to meet customers when as they arrived with their purchase ready to load.
Houck said Westview also offers free consultations on diagnosing customers’ yards for any problems the lawn might have.
Debby Boyd, who owns the Greenlife Nursery with husband, Brett, said she also saw an increase in people looking to get in the garden while they were homebound.
“People were wanting something to nurture,” Boyd said. “We’ve seen a lot of new gardeners. Spring vegetable gardens were popular. Some people were doing raised beds or they were establishing a pollinating garden.”
Others, she said, just wanted to surround their outdoor living areas with flowers to brighten the area.
Indoors Too
But it wasn’t just the outdoors where people wanted to expand their green thumbs.
Young adults were looking for house plants, placing living greenery indoors with them.
“But we were seeing that they didn’t want common plants,” Boyd said. “They wanted something special and they’d see what was selling online. It’s like when people were collecting Beanie Babies, there were certain ones they wanted. And they’ll wait to get them.”
She said a particularly popular but expensive choice is the variegated white albo monstera, which is similar to a philodendron with its large leaves but it has big swaths of white color among the green.
Those have a hefty pricetag, she said, and Greenlife doesn’t carry those.
“I never would have guessed that houseplants would become a status symbol,” she said.
But there are plenty of other options. Greenlife recently received several shipments of plants from Florida, giving customers lots of options to consider.
The last decade she’s seen more homeowners going with a native look for plants in their landscape, but more traditional styles are starting to make a comeback, she said.
“Boxwoods are a good choice in a lot of landscapes,” Boyd said.
Greenlife and Westview do landscaping work throughout the year in Central Texas, and there’s no shortage of various requests depending on the yard and what look the owner wants.
“We’ve done pavers, artificial turf; some people like the natural-shaped flagstone or these geometric concrete pieces,” Boyd said. “Other like their landscape simpler with less variety of plants.”
Putting out plants like agave or other succulents, which are more drought-tolerant, in the landscape is another option.
Grouping pots containing plants such as red yucca near doors or windows is another way Boyd has seen homeowners dress up the exterior of their homes.
Houck, with Westview Nursery, said plenty of people are seeking low-maintenance landscapes for their homes. Some will go the hardscape route, utilizing boulders, crushed granite and river rock.
Some homeowners like to have informal beds around their home where they add seasonal flowers to add a pop of color in the yard. Others prefer perennials they bloom in the spring and die back in winter.
“We do still have people who like to do the basic boxwoods and a couple other plants to put around their home,” he said.
Fall Season
With the arrival of fall, customers are coming in for different flowers to accent their yards.
“We’ll have a variety of stuff for the fall,” Houck said. “Pansies, mums, snapdragons, dianthus, for example.”
It’s also the time for putting in fall fruit trees such as blackberries and getting those fall vegetable gardens going.
“You’ll want to look at planting your cole crops for the fall,” Greenlife’s Boyd said, “those leafy vegetables like collards and greens.”
It’s a good idea to do research first to know what works best in the Central Texas climate and soils, she said.
Texas AgriLife is a great source for that information and asking questions of Boyd or Houck and their staffs at the nurseries help guide customers in the right direction.
Trends
Among the recent trends Boyd has seen in the nursery business are the popularity of pollinator gardens.
“These gardens have the plants that provide nectar and pollen,” she said. “You look for perennials that will attract butterflies and birds, or herbs like dill, fennel and parsley, which are a food source for caterpillars.”
Plants like lantana and Gregg’s mistflower produce the sweet nectar that attracts butterflies.
Boyd also has seen people create pollinator “hotels” created with wooden frames from old drawers and filled with rocks and twigs.
She added that she enjoys the variety of projects landscaping can provide.
“We get all kinds of requests, and every one is different,” she said. “For some people what you can do with their nooks and crannies in the yard is what’s important to them.”
