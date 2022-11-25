Oak & Ivy seeks to grow community

When owners Josh and Jennifer Sims penned their mission statement for Oak & Ivy Wine Bar and Bistro, their “why” for opening the restaurant was clear: To build community.

They envisioned a place friends can gather for a good time, disconnect from the daily grind, strengthen old relationships, and form new ones. Even the name of the restaurant — Oak & Ivy — exemplifies the couple’s commitment to cultivating relationships.

“Ivy signifies community and growth,” Josh Sims said. “And oak represents shelter and support for the ivy as it grows.”

In June, Oak & Ivy opened in The Outlook at Bosque Ridge Center near Highway 84 and on the fringes of the Badger Ranch addition in Woodway. Josh, a native of Groesbeck, said he was drawn to the beauty of Woodway and the small-town feel. The restaurant overlooks the wooded landscape and the rolling hills in the distance.

“We have fantastic sunsets,” Sims said. “After construction on the patio is completed, we will have another area where guests may relax and enjoy the view.”

Dining Experience

Oak & Ivy offers the best in fine dining under the watchful eye of executive chef Paola Chamberlain, C.C., from Colombia. Prior to her current position, she was assistant manager at East Market and Goods, executive chef at Waco Ale Company and a private chef in Waco.

“Chef Paola is a classically trained chef, so there’s a lot of Asian influence and South American flavors in her cooking,” Sims said.

The Colombian empanadas are the most popular appetizer on the menu and feature a fried pastry stuffed with shredded beef from Farm 44, potatoes, tomatoes and sofrito (tomatillo and green onions) served with aji sauce.

Another appetizer, Tetelas Oaxaca, are yellow and purple masa tortillas, folded around housemade refried beans and cheese and served with queso fresco and fermented fresco pepper sauce.

All sauces used at Oak & Ivy are made in house. The fermented ingredients such as honey with garlic, peppers and seeds are stored in glass jars and displayed on a shelf in the main dining room until ready for use.

Other appetizer choices are housemade cornbread, blistered shishito peppers, chicken pate and fried mushrooms.

Two sizes of charcuterie board are offered with cheese, cured meats, pickled grapes, lambrusco, caramelized fennel jelly and fresh sourdough. The larger board includes Helberg sausage.

Chargrilled beef tenderloin steak with Thai peanut sauce and served with baby roasted squash in chilé sauce is a highly requested entrée.

“Our grill master is a whiz on the grill,” Sims said. “He cooks the thick tenderloin portions to a perfect medium rare.”

Another signature entrée is a bacon-wrapped quail breast stuffed with apricots and jalapenos, jalapeno mashed potatoes and pipe tobacco olive oil.

“We are the only restaurant in Waco that serves quail,” Sims said.

The newest entrée on the menu is chicken curry pot pie with chicken, aromatic spices, potatoes, carrots, peas, onions and celery.

Seafood entrees vary depending on availability. Orders are placed on Sunday, shipped from Hawaii and landed within 48 hours. Options include swordfish, scallops, prawns, grouper and moonfish. Reservations are strongly encouraged for seafood and signature entrees to ensure availability.

Oak & Ivy offers two dessert choices. The flourless chocolate cake is infused with sherry liquor, layered with ganache and cream cheese mousse and chocolate glaze. Add a Pedro Ximenez Sherry drizzle for a slight upcharge. Apple cake includes a dollop of sourdough ice cream topped with caramel drizzle.

A unique feature of the elegant dining room is an open-kitchen concept. Guests may sit at the raised “chef’s table” near the cooking area to watch the chef and other cooks prepare the meals.

“The staff is expected to interact with guests seated at the chef’s table,” Sims said. “They can’t have an off day!”

Wine Bar and Spirits

No elegant dinner would be complete without wine or spirits. Marc Moberg, resident sommelier/front-of-house manager, is on board to help guests find the perfect alcoholic accompaniment to their meals.

“Marc is the real deal! It is an act of God that we were able to get him to join our staff,” Sims said. “He was instrumental will helping us get Chef Paola, too.”

Like Chamberlain, Moberg has an extensive professional background. He has spent 20 years in the specialty brewing industry. Moberg owns Wacold Brew; was brewer at Bare Arms Brewing and Waco Ale Co.; and winemaker at vineyards in Valley Mills, Florence, Vinovium Partners and Inwood Estates.

Moberg has carefully curated a list of wines and spirits, and how they pair with the appetizers, entrees and desserts on the menu. If guests want to try something different, he’s happy to help.

“I visit each table to find what works for the guests,” Moberg said. “I’m proud of our unique wine section. We have a broad selection and we are always rotating in new ones.”

Wine is available by the bottle or glass.

The Oak & Ivy bar offers favorite cocktails but with a twist. The Smoked Old Fashioned is exactly like the standard Old Fashioned, but makes a dramatic table-side presentation by arriving in a smoky glass box. A Spicy Yankee is a margarita with Mezcal, pineapple juice and poblano liqueur. Mona Lisa Martina is muddled with basil, cucumber and lemon.

Spirits like Grey Goose Vodka, Maker’s Mark, Casa Dragones Tequila and several others are available by the glass.

Saturday Brunch

Oak & Ivy recently began serving brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Waco Pancakes with Dr Pepper syrup and Big Red butter is likely a favorite with the local crowd. The Pulled Pork Benedict is Eggs Benedict but with pulled pork and served with a housemade biscuit and tomatillo gravy or Fresno hollandaise.

Another menu option, Chilaquiles, feature roasted tomatoes, chorizo sauce, black bean puree, fresh avocado and toasted tortilla crisps. Shirred eggs are baked with potatoes, chimichurri, Helberg sausage and cheese.

“Our baker is from Brazil and he’s top notch!” Sims said. “The cinnamon rolls are out of this world.”￼

Oak & Ivy Wine Bar Bistro

13701 Woodway Drive, Suite #619

254-615-3111

Thu-Sat, 5 to 10 p.m.

Happy Hour: Thu-Fri, 4 to 6 p.m.

Brunch: Sat, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Facebook and Instagram