Oher of ‘Blind Side’ fame to speak at Rise Up! Waco

Former NFL offensive tackle Michael Oher will share his inspirational story at the fifth annual Rise Up! Waco fundraiser for the Talitha Koum Institute, an organization with inspiring tales of its own.

Well known for having his life story portrayed in the movie, “The Blind Side,” Oher now rarely accepts speaking engagements. But he signed on after Talitha Koum Institute (TKI) Executive Director Susan Cowley’s invitation by email after seeing how well Talitha Koum’s vision to reduce childhood stress relates to his own experiences.

The event is at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Baylor Club.

As one of 12 children of a crack-addicted mother and absent father (who was murdered while Oher was a senior), the young man floated from home to home, often homeless or sleeping on couches as he repeated two grades and attended 11 schools in nine years.

At age 16, he was taken in by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, who became his legal guardians the next year. Oher became a high school and college All-America, then played five years with the Baltimore Ravens, helping them win the Super Bowl in 2013. He played another three years with the Carolina Panthers, including in Super Bowl L.