Outdoor oasis: Route 77 Food Park & Bar a worthwhile stop along La Salle

Route 77 does not have a liquor license and doesn’t stay open past midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but it takes pride in offering local craft beers on tap along with hard seltzers, wines and frozen margaritas, which was a more recent addition that quenched thirsts during the hot summer.

There’s no shortage when it comes to “happy hour” at the food park. It is happy hours from 11 a.m. when the park opens until 7 p.m.

Mercer said he’s glad to be able to offer craft beers from Waco Ale Co., Brotherwell Brewing and Southern Roots.

“It’s a great way to support local business,” he said. “You’re supporting us as well as locally owned businesses.”

Beer from Bare Arms Brewing isn’t at the food park, but Mercer said that’s because the Bare Arms brewery is only a short drive down La Salle on the traffic circle.

He’s anxious to add the brewers’ Octoberfest beers to the choices.

The food park “has a tailgatey-type feel,” he said, which appeals to a variety of people. Cornhole boards are set up on the artificial grass area for those who might want to play.

“We want this to be an open-air, family-friendly place,” he said.