Owner retains Czech-American's rustic look

Although she calls her Czech-American Restaurant a “hole in the wall” with its well-worn décor, Jenene Gueringer’s eatery remains the oldest bar and oldest family-owned restaurant in West, passed down from her mother, Patsy Picha, who died in February 2015.

“It’s in my blood, I knew it’s what I had to do, and I was good at it thanks to Mom’s teaching me everything from our number one dish, stuffed cabbage rolls, to our mile-high meringue pies, especially coconut cream,” she says. “I never went to college and never had another job but started helping her at age 10, busing tables, then eventually washing dishes, waiting tables at 13 and then learning how to cook in the kitchen at 18.”

Originally a local bar 100 years ago (among several other businesses), Czech-American was Lea’s Cantina and Restaurant, run by Lea and Ray McCauley, in the late 1970s. Gueringer’s sister, Sharon Russell, was on the payroll. The McCauleys asked Picha if she wanted to help them before Ray’s retirement -- Picha not only agreed to help but bought them out on Jan. 1, 1980, with her husband, Albin.

Gueringer, a 1992 West grad, has fond childhood memories of Westfest and the West Playdium pool along with food from Czech-American.

“I was always starving when Mom picked me up from school, so she always brought me a hamburger,” she says with a laugh. “I took the place over in ’97, while Dad opened a second Czech-American in 1990 at West Auction Barn. That ran that until my sister, Michelle Pavlas, and my brother, Darrell Picha, took it over and ran it into the mid-’90s before it closed.”

Gueringer takes pride in the fact that Czech-American is the only Czech restaurant in town and became the town’s culinary lifeblood in the aftermath of the deadly fertilizer plant explosion.

“Afterward, we opened two days later (the only one in town) because everyone needed a place to eat,” she remembers. “We always had a full house of around 60 each day with the first responders, our busiest year ever, partly because my friend Keith Lee called me up to help and supplied me with a potable water tank.

“We were fortunate that our building was undamaged because we had some windows and the door opened (when the blast occurred), though some places nearby had broken glass on the sidewalk.”

COVID Challenge

COVID-19 was another difficult yet busy time. The restaurant thrived, even though it couldn’t open the dining room for nearly a year, then at 25% and 50% capacity, doing curbside and some delivery to go. Customers were allowed to come to the front door, or staff took food to their vehicles.

“The good news during the pandemic besides staying open was that we didn’t have to let anybody go,” Gueringer adds. “They all stuck with me, and we hung in there together.”

At the top of the list were longtime employees Marcy Horton (25 years) and Mallory Kreder (nearly 20), who resembles the owner so closely that she occasionally fakes out her boss’s former classmates and even her father.

“She and I have been mistaken for sisters, even though she’s 10 years older,” Kreder says with a smile. “For April Fool’s Day, we wore our ponytails reversed with Donald Trump hats and Czech-American work shirts, Brooks tennis shoes and matching Easter aprons. People got a kick out of it.”

Horton drives a school bus in the morning, works at the eatery until 2:30 and returns to her bus route afterward.

“Marcy has helped me and the whole restaurant so much and is one of the most dependable employees we’ve ever had,” Kreder says. “She’s old enough to retire and draw Social Security, but still works, not because she has to but because she loves it here.”

Kreder also knows what else makes the “hole in the wall” such a successful business.

“It’s a fast-paced place for a small mom-and-pop restaurant with extremely loyal customers, many every day,” she says. “I’ve known Jenene all my life and have been going there since I was 6; I wait three days a week and already know what diners are going to drink and probably want to eat, as well as who will order to go.

“That’s how we know them, that vibe, how we’ve made it so long, connecting with people with good food and a welcome-home feeling like on Sunday afternoon at Grandma’s. It’s not just a job, it’s family to me.”

Family Input

It has been a literal family too since all five of Gueringer’s siblings have worked at Czech-American along with all 10 of her nieces and nephews and both children, one of whom (Keaton) still works there.

All this is not lost on Central Texas and beyond.

“Our first major article was in the mid-1980s in the New York Times, and we’ve been in Texas Highways (magazine) once or twice as well as on ‘The Texas Bucket List’ TV show last year in March,” Gueringer remembers. “My sister Sharon says country singer Hank Thompson also came in once along with Tim Smith from the TV series ‘Moonshiners’ after the explosion.”

Gueringer met her husband, Billy, a job, safety and health inspector, at the VFW Post in West while having wine with friends and married him there after an unusual attraction, her skill in the kitchen: “I was cutting chicken when Billy came in one day, and it made him feel good that he never knew another woman who could cut a chicken properly besides his mama.”

The two enjoy watching “Beat Bobby Flay” on the Food Network channel and riding their Harley-Davidsons to the Hill Country when time allows, although she’s thinking of selling her bike (“it’s scary on the roads with too many on phones”).

She’d like to retire but can’t at present because the restaurant is short-handed like most establishments. She has no plans to change the cozy atmosphere at Czech-American.

“We have three original two-bladed ceiling fans that still work and original light fixtures; until last year, we had the original wiring on the ceiling but had to take it down due to insurance purposes,” she adds. “People keep telling me ‘you need to do this or that,’ but I say no.

“Our patrons like the original look with bullet holes in the ceiling and patched-up ones on the counter. We are the longest-running same-family restaurant in West (43 years) and like to keep everything the way it is except for adding a few things over the years like a Bohemian sandwich (a hoagie roll with pepper jack cheese, sausage and kraut with spicy brown mustard) and a Czech-fil-A, though I don’t want to get into trouble with you know who.”

That’s OK, nothing wrong with a couple of small changes for a “hole in the wall.”

Czech-American Restaurant

220 Main St. in West

254-826-3008

Mon-Tue, 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Wed-Thu-Fri, 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Sat, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dine-in or curbside pickup (no delivery)

On Facebook