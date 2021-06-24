Passionate about pickleball: Sport growing in Waco area

Like fitness centers throughout Texas last year Waco Regional Tennis shut down for a couple of months before reopening with new health protocols.

London was concerned that when the center reopened after the COVID shutdown, they might have to close the class because they expected the numbers to drop significantly.

“I thought this class wasn’t going to make,” London said. “But they came back and it’s amazing at where it is now.”

Class turnouts quickly resumed to pre-COVID levels of 30 to 35 people in the classes, doing stretches, some light work with weights and other movements. About half of them will do the exercises from a seated position in a chair.

“They are diehards,” Bakhsh said. “Most of them come every day and they are raring to go. For many it’s also a social activity. They’ll visit with each other before the class starts and will also go to lunch together outside of class.”

They also keep up with each other and will let the instructors know if they haven’t seen someone in a while or inform them when they know someone is out sick.

Bakhsh noted that when the participants returned from the COVID break, they were among the most diligent in following the health protocols instituted, like wearing masks.