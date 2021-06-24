Passionate about pickleball

Maybe you’ve heard the name of this sport with the funny name, or even played it. Pickleball is growing in popularity all over, Waco included.
According to the Sport and Fitness Industry Association, pickleball participation grew by 21.3% in 2020 as Americans looked for new ways to stay active during the pandemic.
That popularity is evident at Waco Regional Tennis & Fitness Center, which last year converted Court #4 into four of the smaller pickleball courts, said Christi London, director of operations at the fitness center.
“It really caught on during COVID as a way to be outside and play,” she said, adding that more members requested having a place to play at the facility.
Pickleball is considered a mash-up of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It can be played by singles or in pairs, either indoors or outside. According to the USA Pickleball Association website, it began in Washington state in 1965 by three dads looking for a way to do something with their families.
Interest has been high at the fitness center, said office manager Alex Bakhsh. Open play on Wednesday and Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings will find the pickleball courts packed with players.
London said they will be converting another tennis court to pickleball to help meet the demand.
“It’s like a low-impact version of tennis,” said Bakhsh, noting that the court is smaller, the net shorter and it uses a plastic ball much like a Wiffle ball and a paddle to play.
London, a tennis player, understands the appeal, as it doesn’t require as much running to cover the area.
“It’s fun to play and it doesn’t feel like exercise,” she said. “And it’s great for all ages.”
Her son who graduated high school enjoys playing the sport. He is headed to Texas A&M and discovered that the recreation center there has pickleball courts.
Because of the interest in the sport at Waco Regional Tennis and Fitness Center, head tennis pro Joe Rosa teaches a four-week introductory clinic. And next July, the facility will host a national pickleball tournament, raising the local exposure even more.
That thrills member Jodi Thurman, a Hewitt resident who picked up the sport three years ago after attending a clinic held indoors at First Woodway Baptist Church’s gymnasium
More than 30 people showed up for that clinic and the longtime racquetball player said she “just fell in love with it.”
“It’s easy to pick up and learn, but it can take a lifetime to master,” she said. “It’s recreational, but it goes all the way up to competitive play.”
She has played in tournaments, mostly in Texas, but has traveled to Utah, Missouri and Colorado to compete.
She is so enthused about it that the USA Pickleball Association made her an ambassador for the sport. She has taught a clinic at the Waco Family YMCA, which has a couple of indoor courts created.
As an ambassador she hopes to grow the sport in public places, too. The two tennis courts at Whitehall Park, for example, now have pickleball stripes on top of the regular tennis court markings. The net, though, remains at regulation tennis height.
Thurman said Waco Regional Tennis & Fitness Center has been doing a wonderful job in offering the sport, she said, and is optimistic about its continued growth.
Silver Sneakers
Pickleball may be the “new” thing, but ongoing classes at Waco Regional Tennis & Fitness Center specifically geared to people in their mid-50s and older remain popular as part of the Silver Sneakers program.
Silver Sneakers is a nationwide fitness program, with more than 13,000 participating gyms and fitness centers nationwide. The program is provided at no cost by more than 60 health insurance plans nationwide. People can check the SilverSneakers.com website to see whether their plan includes the program.
Waco Regional Tennis offers its Silver Sneakers workouts at 10:45 a.m. weekdays except for Tuesday, which is a yoga stretch class.
Like fitness centers throughout Texas last year Waco Regional Tennis shut down for a couple of months before reopening with new health protocols.
London was concerned that when the center reopened after the COVID shutdown, they might have to close the class because they expected the numbers to drop significantly.
“I thought this class wasn’t going to make,” London said. “But they came back and it’s amazing at where it is now.”
Class turnouts quickly resumed to pre-COVID levels of 30 to 35 people in the classes, doing stretches, some light work with weights and other movements. About half of them will do the exercises from a seated position in a chair.
“They are diehards,” Bakhsh said. “Most of them come every day and they are raring to go. For many it’s also a social activity. They’ll visit with each other before the class starts and will also go to lunch together outside of class.”
They also keep up with each other and will let the instructors know if they haven’t seen someone in a while or inform them when they know someone is out sick.
Bakhsh noted that when the participants returned from the COVID break, they were among the most diligent in following the health protocols instituted, like wearing masks.
“They made sure everyone wiped down the equipment when they were finished,” Bakhsh said.
Participants are involved with Silver Sneakers to improve their health with the exercises, primarily building up their strength and improving the balance.
“They do it so they can play with the grandkids,” London said.
Silver Sneakers doesn’t limit participants to the Silver Sneakers class, London said. They are welcome to do other more intense workouts.
In fact, some class instructors have encouraged a few participants to do some of the other cardio-intense fitness classes because they now they can handle the workouts.
“There are so many good people in those classes,” Bakhsh said. “They missed being around their friends.” ￼
Waco Regional Tennis & Fitness
900 Lake Shore Drive
254-753-7675