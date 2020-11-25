Person of the Year: Dr. Jackson Griggs

Griggs said his wife of 21 years is the most important influence on his life. “She’s the wisest person that I know and is a constant adviser and encourager to me. Her patience with me seems endless.”

Griggs also enjoys working outdoors in the soil.

“There’s nothing better than Texas heat and hands that smell like compost,” he said.

But he’ll also be digging into the ongoing work of navigating a pandemic and finding ways to help Family Health Center patients.

He said the words spoken by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1966 to the Convention of the Medical Committee for Human Rights in Chicago cut to the heart of the matter.

King said: “Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health care is the most shocking and inhumane.”

The need to improve health care systems is an important issue, he said.

“That has been a constant draw for me,” Griggs said. “How do we improve health care systems in order to deliver the best whole-person continuous primary care, mental health and dental care for populations. Of course, my heart is for those who have the most socio-economic need.

“That’s part and parcel with the messages and teachings of Christ. We are to be those who are actively identifying those who are marginalized and loving them, and embracing them, not as other but same. We need to transform the systems that keep them disadvantaged.” ￼