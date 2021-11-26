Person of the Year: Scott Drew takes Baylor to new heights

“That’s what the new pavilion will help with … fans being closer to the action and hopefully even help more with the home-court advantage.”

Fan Effect

Baylor fans who traveled to support them during the NCAA Tournaments definitely had an impact, he said.

“One of my favorite memories was leaving the hotel (in Indianapolis) and going to the championship game,” he recalled. “Baylor fans were basically lined up throughout that journey to the stadium. I didn’t see one Gonzaga fan. I know that had an impact on our players.

“It was very similar to when we showed up in 2010 to Reliant (Stadium in Houston) and there was like 42,000-plus Baylor fans. That was jaw-dropping. I knew right then as a coach I didn’t need a pregame talk.”

Drew is also appreciative of his staff. Assistant coach Jerome Tang has been with Drew the entire time at Baylor.

“Our staff and assistant coaches have done a great job identifying who we can best help and who we can bring out the best in in our program based on their character and how they fit,” he said. “Because if you like who you’re with it’s easier to do it.