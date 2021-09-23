Personalize your space with custom-designed wallpaper

In case you missed it, wallpaper has made a comeback in the interior design world. This is for good reason. Today, there are literally millions of designs from which to choose. Not only that, new types of wallpaper can make application and removal easier than ever.

Need a little inspiration? The world’s largest custom, print-on-demand fabric, wallpaper and home decor digital marketplace, Spoonflower, recently challenged home decorating bloggers to “face-lift” a small space using wallpaper. Having successfully completed their updates, these DIY-ers are sharing tips and insights for enhancing your own spaces:

Create a focal point. Bethany Sy, the blogger behind Reality Daydream, who enhanced the wall behind her mantel with wallpaper says, “A little color and pattern can create the perfect focal point in any room.”

Think beyond walls. With a little creativity, wallpaper doesn’t just have to be for walls, you can use it to update furniture, too. Take a cue from Victoria Ford, the Prepford Wife blogger who recently refreshed an old dresser with the Bee Life Toile wallpaper designed by independent artist Lucinda Wei.