Philanthropy Day honorees exemplify giving attitude

Both Hal and Jana are involved in the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, saying that several of the people who have received the chamber’s Legacy Award are their mentors.

They have been actively involved with the Total Resource Campaign since 2010, raising funds for the chamber. Jana has served on the chamber LEAD Mentoring Program for the last three years, sponsoring it in 2020.

They have both served on committees with the American Heart Association, raising funds to eliminate heart disease and raise awareness. In 2020, they chaired the Go Red luncheon.

Listing all the committees and organizations on which they have been involved would probably fill another page, but that exemplifies their dedication.

In 2006 the Waco Interfaith Council named Hal Humanitarian of the Year, and in 2016, the Central Texas AFP Chapter named him Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser of the Year.

Robyn Trippe, director of development at Providence Foundation, summed up their attitude beautifully in her nomination of them.