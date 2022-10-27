Philanthropy Day honors those who give

The Merriam-Webster dictionary website notes that philanthropy literally means “love of mankind,” which means the gifts given often benefit people they may not know personally.

The Central Texas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) for more than 30 years has annually honored outstanding individuals, groups and businesses in the community for their giving with National Philanthropy Day Awards.

But COVID-19 threw a wrench into plans the last two years, scuttling the annual luncheon.

That finally changes this year with the luncheon scheduled for Nov. 17 at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum.

Individuals, a school and organizations will be honored in eight categories.

Philanthropists of the Year

Tom and Penny ChaseWhen it comes to civic mindedness and helping to provide the support that organizations need, Tom and Penny Chase were obvious choices for the Philanthropists of the Year Award.

“Penny and Tom Chase have been dedicated philanthropists to the Waco community for decades,” wrote Madison Ochoa, philanthropy officer for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas-Waco.

“Their steadfast support of local organizations that work to provide essential and high-quality resources for community residents has had a significant impact on Waco’s nonprofit community.”

That dedication was echoed in the nomination letter of Harry Harelik, former executive director of the McLennan Community College Foundation.

“Penny has always been vibrant, engaged and creative with respect to organizational efforts, governance and most importantly, giving of her own time, talents and treasure as well as helping to access the gifts of others,” Harelik wrote.

“Her husband, Tom, and their longtime business, Insurors of Texas, were also supportive not only of MCC efforts but also of other efforts and needs in the Waco community.”

That sentiment was shared by Natalie Kelinske, senior director of communications and donor services with the Waco Foundation.

Penny Chase served on the Waco Foundation board for 10 years, including two as chair.

“During her time on the board, Waco Foundation received a $14 million bequest from Stephen Goldstein, which changed the trajectory and strategy of the Foundation to what we know it as today.

“Under Penny’s leadership, Waco Foundation was able to utilize the Goldstein gift to combat some of our community’s greatest challenges.”

Ochoa, with Planned Parenthood, acknowledged Penny Chase’s longtime involvement with the organization.

“Penny Chase has been strategically involved with Planned Parenthood for over 40 years,” she wrote, adding that she held several leadership roles, moving to lead major gift solicitor in 2015 for the Audre Rapoport Planned Parenthood Health Center fundraising campaign.

“The Chase Family’s generosity is made clear to visitors who walk the hall of the 9,000-square-foot health center,” Ochoa added. “Three separate areas have been named in honor of Penny or her family because of their multiple gifts and giving levels to the project.”

Penny Chase continues her fundraising support efforts to help close funding gaps, she wrote.

“She and Tom also personally contributed a lead major gift to the recently announced capital campaign, Together No Matter What,” whose vision is to increase health equity and reduce poor health outcomes in communities throughout Texas.”

Tom and Penny Chase both said they are humbled by the recognition, each pointing to the other about the good work they have done in the community.

Communitarian Award

Nicole WynterThe title “communitarian” might not be familiar to many, but it is a philosophy that emphasizes the connection between the individual and the community.

That is precisely the role Nicole Wynter has done as senior director of community investments and operations for the Waco Foundation.

“It’s no secret that Nicole has helped guide the Foundation’s race equity work over the last six years,” wrote Executive Director Ashley Allison in her nomination letter for Wynter.

“Her thoughtful leadership has enabled our community to take ownership of our history and foster an environment where we can talk about race and race equity in a constructive way.

Nicole has spent countless hours researching and interviewing national firms and consultants, putting together trainings and developing programming support to help move Waco’s race equity conversation forward, and her efforts have been wildly successful.

“Waco has a long road ahead of us, but we are developing a productive and safe environment for dialogue about race equity. I can confidently state that this would not have been possible for Waco Foundation without Nicole Wynter’s leadership, insight and commitment.”

Natalie Kelinske, senior director of communications and donor services, said Wynter launched Waco Foundation’s race equity initiative in 2016 with a high-quality, two-day training for local community and business leaders to foster constructive conversations about race and race equity in Waco.

“To date, 350 community members from more than 100 organizations have attended a race equity training hosted by Waco and Cooper Foundations that shed light on concepts like unconscious bias, advantage and disproportionate representation,” Kelinske wrote.

Outstanding Community Service Organization

Keep Waco BeautifulCarole Fergusson recently took over as executive director of Keep Waco Beautiful, which City Councilwoman Kelly Palmer lauded in her nomination letter.

“This organization plays a vital role in protecting and enhancing the beauty and well-being of our natural resources,” she wrote. “I am particularly thankful for Keep Waco Beautiful’s efforts to regularly clean up the Brazos River and Cameron Park, two of our most beloved community assets.

“A clean and vibrant city not only enhances the quality of life for our nearly 150,000 residents, but also provides a welcoming environment for the thousands of tourists that visit the city of Waco each year. As our mayor regularly says, ‘Running a city is a team sport,” and Keep Waco Beautiful is a valued member of our team.

Fergusson said Keep Waco Beautiful exists to engage and inspire the community “to make Waco a more beautiful and sustainable place to live. We believe citizens have the opportunity to thrive when they are surrounded by beauty.”

The organization uses the community probation program to help deploy volunteer hours as needed, she said, adding that many of those who have volunteered return for subsequent events.

“Just in 2021 we had 2,220 volunteers work in our city, contributing $205,268 of economic impact,” she said. “With our volunteers we not only engage and inspire, but continue to educate on the importance of a clean and beautiful city, and inspire them to continue to take action for years to come.”

Outstanding Fundraising Professional

Carlos HinojosaCarlos Hinojosa has been development director at Waco Family Medicine since 2018 after working at Waco Habitat for Humanity.

Robyn Trippe, who nominated Hinojosa for the award, first met him while he served as grants and IT specialist for Waco Habitat for Humanity.

“He moved into the position of director of development (at Habitat) where he worked to build a development program for the organization.” she wrote. “In 2018, Waco Family Medicine recruited Carlos away, which was an incredibly smart move on their part.”

In the three years that Hinojosa has been at Waco Family Medicine, he spearheaded the Capital Campaign Committee tasked with raising $61 million to build its new facility at the site of the old Providence Hospital.

“In addition, Carlos planned and led the rebranding of Waco Family Medicine, a project of which has led to an enormous amount of growth, with new clinics popping up all over the community.

“WFM serves not only as a teaching program for new community-based family practice physicians, it serves much of the un- and under-insured population in our community. The amount of growth WFM has seen over the last three years is in no small part to the leadership of Carlos Hinojosa.”

Hinojosa is a board member of the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is previously served on the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

“He is committed to improving our community not only for his wife and three children, but for the whole of the Greater Waco area,” she wrote.

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser

Kris Kaiser OlsonKris Kaiser Olson was the first person Jeremy Everett sought out when he returned to Waco to begin the Baylor University Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty.

“Our community is better off because of the leadership, philanthropy and mentorship of Kris Olson,” Everett wrote in his nomination letter. “In the last several decades Kris has worked to strengthen our public schools, our maternal and child health care system, increase the capacity of our philanthropic efforts as a community, and work to ensure all children and their families have access to healthy, affordable foods to reduce hunger and its myriad of ramifications on low-income households.”

Everett recalled first meeting Olson 20 years ago when he was a graduate student in Waco.

“When my family returned to Waco 13 years ago to launch the Baylor University Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty (then known as the Texas Hunger Initiative), Kris was the first person I called on for mentorship and advice,” he wrote.

Olson was recently asked to serve as the collaborative’s inaugural board of advocates chair.

“She has put her leadership skills and fundraising prowess to immediate work, convening a diverse board of leaders from industry, government, the faith and academic communities, and philanthropists,” Everett wrote. “Kris has mobilized our board to increase giving and to recruit new donors to our work to end hunger. She has increased our capacity to work with our local foundations, corporate foundations and federal agencies, all supporting our work at new levels since Kris moved into leadership with the Baylor Collaborative.”

Everett said Olson’s efforts have yielded record-level donations that have decreased food insecurity in the community by increasing access to child nutrition programs, SNAP funding for families, and connecting new incentive programs to increase the availability of affordable foods in the food system.

“These efforts have strengthened local businesses by provided more resources within our food sector economy, created job opportunities at the Baylor Collaborative, and educated the next generation of leaders that will be working within our community to solve our most complex problems.

“You can look throughout Central Texas to see the impact of Kris’ life on the community.”

Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy

Students of St. Paul’s Episcopal SchoolService learning is a big part of the educational experience for students at St. Paul’s Episcopal School, wrote parent Erin Rogers in her nomination letter.

The “Kindness Counts!” fundraiser was a perfect fit for the school, she added.

“The school gym bathrooms need some updates that will help make them more accessible for our youngest toddler students all the way to our sixth graders, and even adults during sporting events or special school events. With that goal in mind, the students got to work.”

The fundraiser was launched in the spring of 2022.

“The idea was simple: Instead of selling items or doing some of the more traditional approaches to school fundraising, the students would raise money by spreading kindness,” wrote Kelly Lawson, director of annual giving at Methodist Children’s Home, in a separate nomination letter.

“Each student had the opportunity to encourage generosity by setting up their own personal fundraising page. They asked friends, family and neighbors to support their fundraising efforts, and in return, they paid forward the generosity of their donors by completing acts of kindness.

“The students were not individually competing for prizes or top fundraising awards; they were simply paying forward others’ generosity by doing kind things in their neighborhoods and communities.”

More than 100 students set up fundraising pages and logged acts of kindness, together raising more than $17,500 and completing several hundred acts of kindness, Lawson wrote.

The students received donations from individuals across 21 states in the United States. At the conclusion of the fundraiser, which ran for three weeks, students celebrated with an all-school pizza party.

Some of the acts included: chalking encouraging messages on neighborhood sidewalks; taking neighbors’ trash cans to the curb; leaving snacks and other treats out for delivery drivers and mail carriers; delivering goodies to the local fire station and other first responders; helping a sibling with household chores; picking up trash in parks; reading to a younger sibling; and more.

“This fundraiser reflected the core values of the school,” Lawson wrote, “and every student, regardless of their age, gave back, paid it forward and bettered the world around them in their own unique way.”

Outstanding Foundation of the Year

Trellis FoundationThe Trellis Foundation, based in Round Rock, was lauded for its partnership in workforce development work the community.

UpSkill Waco is an initiative that brings more industry-recognized job skills training and job placement support to neighborhoods around McLennan County, wrote Hermann Pereira, chief program officer with Prosper Waco, in his nomination letter.

“The goal is to meet people where they are and help more unemployed or underemployed individuals in our community find higher skilled and higher paying jobs,” he wrote. “We are intentionally focused on young adults ages 18-24 because they tend to have a higher unemployment rate than other age groups. Participants who meet income eligibility requirements will pay nothing for their training.”

UpSkill Waco coordinates partners already providing workforce services such as McLennan Community College, Texas State Technical College, Heart of Texas Goodwill, and Communities in Schools.

Prosper Waco and the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce partnered to create a new joint staff position — workforce initiatives coordinator. The partnership between CTAACC and Prosper Waco allows the workforce initiatives coordinator to work with two programs aimed to advance individuals in the workforce.

At CTAACC the coordinator works with Esther’s Closet, which provides professional clothing for women entering and transitioning within the workforce. With Prosper Waco, the coordinator is responsible for UpSkill Waco’s training logistics, outreach and data collection/reporting.

The Trellis Foundation’s Regional Ecosystem Innovation for Reskilling and Upskilling has contributed $250,000 toward scholarships for UpSkill Waco and to hire a training coordinator to the team. The foundation also created a community of practice with each of the grantees they have awarded.

In this community of practice, they meet monthly to discuss best practices and collaborate on ways to improve the programs.

“The partnership with the Trellis Foundation has brought many assets to our partnership,” wrote John Bible, president/CEO of the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce. “It directly aligns with our organization’s goals of empowering our community to develop workforce pathways.”

Lifetime Achievement Award

Jill McCallJill McCall has retired after leading Compassion Ministries for 23 years as its executive director, but she leaves a legacy both there and with the community at large.

“Jill has made an impact in our community in various capacities,” wrote Debbie Luce, Compassion Ministries board president, in her nomination letter.

“Jill and I worked together in the Junior League of Waco. During her time as president, she initiated many programs that made an impact on the lives of the members of our city.

“Jill’s tenure on the Waco ISD school board was also a time in her life where she affected the lives of young people in our community.”

But her greatest accomplishment was as executive director of Compassion Ministries, Luce wrote of the Athena Award winner.

Emily Iazzetti, who does public relations with Compassion Ministries, concurred in her nomination letter for McCall.

“When she started at Compassion in 1999, it was a struggling organization that had had a revolving door of executive directors,” she wrote. “She leaves a financially secure, respected nonprofit that will continue to serve homeless families with children for many years into the future.”

One of McCall’s biggest accomplishments came in 2001 as she began fundraising to build Hope House, an on-site facility with private apartments for the families in the Compassion program.

“That project was completely paid for before it was completed, and was quickly followed with another large-scale capital campaign to build Hope House Too,” Iazzetti wrote.

A wall inside Hope House has a plaque with the names of dozens of community members and organizations that supported that project with more than $1 million in donations.

Luce said as president of the Compassion Ministries board of directors she has personally seen her make a difference in the lives of those residents.

“You cannot find a person more dedicated to her job than Jill McCall,” Luce wrote. “There is no task too small or too great that Jill will not tackle. She is a determined individual that will find a way to accomplish whatever goal that needs to be obtained.”

McCall created a place where individuals that have lost their way can learn the skills needed to get their life back on track, Luce wrote. “Jill is their biggest cheerleader … she believes that everyone deserves a second chance.” ￼