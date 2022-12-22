Pilates offers something for everybody: Injury leads Waco athlete to fitness regimen

Infinity Pilates founder and instructor Rae Snyder is a petite and vivacious force in Waco’s fitness scene. Clad in colorful and fun blue leggings and a pink exercise top, Snyder passionately spoke of the benefits of Pilates.

Discovering this user-friendly fitness regimen years ago ultimately set her on a career path to help clients take a proactive approach to their health.

Snyder grew up dancing and performing rhythm gymnastics, floor movements in which the gymnast swirls, twirls, jumps and twists using props such as a hoop, ball or ribbon. Just as in the more familiar artistic gymnastic events such as the bars and beam, a strong body core is essential to avoid injury.

One day in the gym, a training mishap resulted in a life-altering injury.

“I tore two ligaments in my back and fractured my spine,” Snyder said. “I had the mobility to succeed in gymnastics, but not the core control, which is why I ended up liking Pilates so much.”

The pain would come and go over the next two years, and while she tried to resume dancing and gymnastics, she finally gave them up.

“I was kind of depressed, but I took some fitness classes and water aerobics with my mom in a local gym,” Snyder said. In an effort to manage the chronic pain, she tried physical therapy, which reminded her of mat Pilates she did as part of conditioning during earlier days of dancing and gymnastics.

Physical therapy felt like an old friend to her.

On to Baylor

Snyder didn’t know what to major in when she arrived at Baylor, but she found out she loved the university gym.

Although eventually deciding to study business, she taught swimming and other fitness classes. After obtaining Pilates certification, she eagerly taught Baylor students and faculty this fitness discipline.

Wanting to build on her knowledge of fitness, Snyder also took health and human physiology classes to learn more about movement, stability and core strength, the foundation of Pilates.

Dodging parental questions as to when she was going to get a real job after graduation, Snyder decided to pursue an MBA in health care administration from Baylor. It was 2008, the economy had hit rock bottom, and many health care systems froze administrative hiring.

Snyder married, and hubby Drew also wondered when she’d land an adult job. Much to the chagrin of her family, Snyder not only continued teaching classes at Baylor, but began instructing fitness classes at McLennan Community College.

That business degree was about to come in handy.

Open for Business

Linda Reichenbach was an MCC teacher Snyder befriended, which led to Reichenbach becoming a Pilates fan.

“Linda encouraged me to start a business doing this,” Snyder explained. “She helped me look all over town for a studio until I found one.”

Admitting there was a learning curve for her business, Snyder tackled accounting, marketing a business and more.

Originally, her studio offered Pilates and yoga, and although mat Pilates is effective, Snyder wanted to teach her classes on equipment such as the reformer and trapezoid pieces. Each structure strengthens, stretches and promotes core abdominal health, and each piece requires an adequately sized room.

Sidelining yoga allowed more space for semi-private or private sessions.

Snyder is a firm believer in personalized attention with clients. Reichenbach said, “Rae is an outstanding instructor, always on top of her game, up to date on everything, and the kindest and most understanding coach and friend I have.”

Snyder does a consultation with every new client, discussing health, pain, past injuries, fitness goals and more. A medical waiver is signed by the client before beginning the first session.

She is happy to give ideas for healthy meal plans and snacks, but she does not offer specific dietary counseling. Snyder encourages clients not to get hung up on their body size, as she prefers a more holistic approach to embrace your body with realistic expectations.

Laughing, Snyder said, “I simply cannot fit into my college jeans, and that’s okay. I’ve had three kids, and I’ve embraced the fact it’s okay I’m not the size I used to be.”

Pilates Benefits

According to Pilatesfoundation.com, German-born Joseph Pilates was a sickly child in the late 1800s who eventually became involved in skiing and gymnastics.

As a young man working during World War I, he attached springs to bedframes so patients could pull on the springs and strengthen muscles. He also designed a trapezoid apparatus, nicknamed the “Cadillac” to enhance muscle development and core body strength.

Safety is a big factor at any age, and Pilates helps in this area as well as developing strength and confidence. According to a 2020 report by the Centers for Disease and Control, about 36 million falls are reported yearly among adults age 65 and older, with more than 32,000 deaths occurring as result from falling.

The physical, psychological and financial implications of such an occurrence can be devastating.

Loeen Irons, who at age 72 continues to compete in ballroom dancing, began Pilates years ago at Infinity studio to improve balance and core strength.

“I’ve taught aerobics since 1977, and was looking for a complementary exercise,” Irons said. “Pilates also helps me to focus on posture and gait for ballroom dancing.”

Reichenbach explained how doing Pilates the past 14 years has helped keep her safe.

“I was involved in a near-boating accident, and I was able to use the strength in my legs and core to hold on, and I wasn’t ejected out of the boat.” She also said Pilates training has helped her not be afraid to safely get on a stool or ladder.

Snyder said she has clients who are post-partum, post-surgical, trying to avoid surgery, or folks who just want to get stronger.

“Pilates is challenging, not intense,” she explained. “We don’t want you so exhausted you can’t find your car or you’re throwing up.”

The Pilates concept works to develop and strengthen the whole body so one muscle group isn’t overdeveloped, she said.

Snyder said a client might work on shoulders one day and the next time they could concentrate on abdominals. Muscle groups need 24 to 48 hours rest before being worked again, she said.

It’s important to keep in mind exercise doesn’t have to be a “no pain, no gain” approach, Snyder said.

Strengthening muscles through regular and intentional movement plays a key part in remaining active and healthy, Snyder said.

“Pilates is nourishing, and it helps you get stronger.”

Infinity Pilates Waco

7111 Bosque Blvd., Suite 206

254-722-9704