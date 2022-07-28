Pivovar offers authentic Czech vibe, Texas hospitality

How many folks did it take to establish a Czech brewery 72 steps from the Magnolia empire and across the interstate from Baylor University? It took 10 and included in that number is Nigerian-born helicopter pilot Maggie Beseda, who happens to be the wife of Pivovar’s CEO, Steve Beseda.

Giving a helicopter tour one day in Hawaii while Steve was stationed there in the Army, Maggie’s client asked how she ended up with a Czech last name. Beseda is a type of Czech dance, and her client, Julius Kramaric, happened to be from Czech Republic.

Steve and Kramaric had dinner and drinks later that evening. They remained friends, kept in touch, and eventually Army life found the Besedas in Central Texas. In 2015, as Westfest approached, Steve extended an invitation to his long-distance friend.

Kramaric accepted, and eventually downtown Waco would become a big draw for those hungry and thirsty for Czech flavor.

Brewing idea

Kramaric felt right at home and immediately fell in love with Westfest.

“Julius marveled at all the Czech flags proudly displayed,” Steve said. “He also loved the beer, music, polkas, and hearing the Czech language readily spoke.”

Kramaric also fell in love with Central Texas. So, after the last polka was danced and the last beer was enjoyed, Kramaric announced he was opening a brewery somewhere in this area.

In a nod to his rich heritage, the name would be Pivovar, which means “brewery” in the Slavic languages. Kramaric, Pivovar’s owner, and seven businessmen from Czech Republic all of whom have a business, law, or medical background agreed on the former Katy site hotel on the corner of Eighth Street and Jackson Avenue.

Extensive renovations were needed and began in 2018. Business has been booming since the March 31 ribbon-cutting ceremony. Steve said both locals and tourists have commented to him that Waco needed something unique to the downtown scene.

Captivating Atmosphere

Don’t miss admiring Pivovar’s beautiful logo. Early brewmaster tools are atop barley and hops, which are key beer ingredients. The seven rays above the “O” in Pivovar represent the restaurant’s seven investors.

Rich honey-colored leather brew master aprons hang gracefully at the restaurant’s entrance. Imported colorful Czech glassware such as bowls and vases adorn shelves in an array of stunning colors. The above items are for sale, and it’s never too early to think about unique holiday gifts.

Wide tables and soft green leather seating makes for a comfortable dining experience.

“The occasional passing train lumbering down the tracks adds to the ambiance,” said J.T. Gaines, director of restaurant operations.

It’s noticeable that Pivovar’s color scheme closely resembles that of Baylor, the world’s largest Baptist university.

“People do joke that we did the color scheme for Baylor, but the coloring has ties to the traditional color of barley and hops which turn from green to gold. Maybe it really is Godsent that it goes well with Baylor,” Steve said with a laugh.

While the brewing tanks are in full view, they are behind glass walls, and the manufacturing process is fully enclosed, so no brewing noises can be heard. Diners enjoy conversation and meal in an interesting and peaceful environment.

Pivo and More

What makes Czech beer different from all the other types on the market?

“I joke that our beer is 99% Czech and 1% Waco water,” Steve said. He explained that they bought in two Czech brewmasters who’ve been schooled in traditional methods of brewing. The barley and malt are imported from the Czech Republic, and the beer is bottom-fermented, a process that takes six weeks. A special extracting process known as decoction is also used to give the beer a unique flavor.

One of Steve’s friends, a Baylor alumnus, commented it’s not necessary to travel to Europe for great beer after tasting Pivovar’s choices.

Signature craft beer is available in 11- or 17- ounce sizes with prices ranging from $4.50 to $8.

Detailed descriptions of each beer are available on the menu for the uninitiated. Domestic and import wines are available as well as traditional drinks like margaritas. Czech fruit spirits such as pear, plum and honey brandy are also popular. Nonalcoholic beverages are also available.

Food Choices

Appetizers include bacon deviled eggs, beetroot carpaccio, stuffed peppers with goat cheese, and the wildly popular Czech fried cheese, which are a variety of cheeses rolled in schnitzel batter and deep-fried.

Yearning for cooler fall days? Try the grilled cheese sandwich with tomato bisque soup or the hearty Czech noodle soup. Generous bowls of salad choices are ancient grains, beetnic medley, caprese and smoked cobb. Prices range from $8 to $16. The above choices are available on the lunch and dinner menu.

Lunch menu choices also include a chicken or turkey pesto sandwich ($13 and $14, respectively). Burgers and smoked catfish are also available from $15 to $17.

In the mood for authentic flavor? The most popular dish is Vienna schnitzel with mashed potatoes ($20).

Waco resident and Pivovar fan Dena Ringle said, “All the choices sound so yummy, but my favorite is the schnitzel.”

Other options include braised pork knuckle flavored with honey mustard, horse radish and rosemary ($30), and braised short rib goulash with a threesome flavoring of fennel, sour cream, and lemon zest ($32).

Family side dishes such as French green beans, mushroom medley, mac and cheese and grilled asparagus are available ($4 to $9). Homemade baked bread is served with each meal.

Seafood and pasta dishes are also dinner options, as well as steaks and Pivovar sausage with sauerkraut. Prices range from $16 to $33. A kid’s menu includes cheese pizza, mini cheeseburger with fries, pasta or schnitzel strips with prices of $5 and $6.

Decadent desserts include Belgian dark chocolate mousse, cheesecake and Balcones bread pudding ($8 to $11).

Bakery, Beer Spa

Handcrafted fruit-filled kolaches, sausage kolaches, apple tarts and cinnamon raisin rum bread grace shelves in the bakery, made by Peruvian native Flor and her hardworking bakery crew who were trained in authentic Czech baking. Cookies and brownies are also available.

Pivovar has braggin’ rights to Texas’ only beer spa (yes, really). Located on the second and third level of the Pivovar Hotel, customers relax in a copper tub of beer piped in from a first-floor silo. Some sources claim this practice is centuries old, and people partake for relaxation and rejuvenation.

You do not need to be a hotel guest to enjoy a beer spa. A one-hour beer spa treatment for a single is $75 or $100 for a couple.

Beer Garden

The outdoor beer garden is a nod to Czech culture in which patrons enjoyed drink and food in an outdoor setting, long before air conditioning became the norm. While Texas summer heat makes outdoor dining a challenge, there is some noted shade in the area, and this spot will be popular come that first Baylor fall kickoff.

Pivovar offers something for everyone. Leave your luggage and passport at home but come hungry and thirsty for Czech flavor.

“We have Czech history,” Steve said. “But we’ve got Texas hospitality, and those two combined can’t be beat.” ￼

Pivovar

320 S. Eighth St.

254-224-6552

Sun-Thu, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.