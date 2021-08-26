Pooches on Parade whimsical way to help dogs

“Truly, at Fuzzy Friends Rescue time is not the issue,” Robinson said. “When we take an animal into our program, we are committed to that animal to see it through to the end until it gets a great home.”

The core mission of Fuzzy Friends is the heart of the event, she said.

“At Fuzzy Friends Rescue, we are committed to giving the best level of care in a loving and caring environment,” Robinson said. “We don’t think a broken leg, an eye injury or a skin infection is a reason to die. We really are committed to finding good homes for the animals we get. The majority have already come from bad circumstances and we try to get them into their forever home.”

The animals join a home to become a loved and loving member of the family and finding the perfect mutual fit is important to the staff at Fuzzy Friends.

“A pet is a living, breathing being that can feel pain, hunger, thirst and fear, and I just believe that since humans have domesticated these animals that we have a moral and ethical responsibility to care for them,” she said.