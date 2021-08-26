Pooches on Parade whimsical way to help dogs

Pooches will take center stage at Fuzzy Friends Rescue’s fun and fanciful style show Sept. 24 to benefit the rescue’s medical fund.
The Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat and the White Rabbit will strut down the runway with their cohorts from “Paws in Wonderland,” the theme for this year’s Pooches on Parade.
“Human models and dog models will dress up and coordinate with each other. We have animals who are going to be ‘Alice in Wonderland’ characters,” said event coordinator and Fuzzy Friends Rescue board chair Bricker Bruner. “We thought it would be fun with the costumes and the people and the dogs, and you can be kind of whimsical with everything. We just like to have fun with it.”
Models will sport formal attire, beach and resort digs and a theme costume, Bruner said. Animals are Fuzzy Friends alumni showing off their best to support the nonprofit that gave them a new start.
“We select people who have volunteered or who own Fuzzy Friends animals,” he said. “The models are encouraged to fundraise, and there is a prize for the model who raises the most money.”
People can make a donation online if they have a friend who is modeling.
The event benefits the Fuzzy Friends Rescue Angel Heart Medical Fund that provides medical care for animals at the rescue.
“It brings more awareness to Fuzzy Friends for people who may not understand what Fuzzy Friends does,” Bruner said. “We are a not-for-profit 501©(3) no-kill animal rescue organization and we take care of a lot of animals that need medical attention.”
The style show brings in funds specifically for the medical needs of injured animals that are surrendered at Fuzzy Friends.
The bi-annual event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 so this year’s event is particularly special for event organizers, Bruner said.
More Help
Beyond addressing veterinary care for the rescue dogs and cats, Fuzzy Friends also offers programs to give back to the community that supports their mission.
“Through the Read Program we take the animals to the kids and they read a story with the dogs. We take the dogs to the nursing homes as well,” Bruner said. “There is so much to dog therapy and there is something to be said about loving on a dog that will love you back unconditionally.”
As one of the largest animal rescues in Texas and the largest within 100 miles of Waco, Fuzzy Friends helps about 700 dogs and cats each year find their forever home.
“We have one dog, Ty, who will be in the style show. He had a broken leg when he came to Fuzzy Friends, and about $6,000 later he finally went to his forever home,” Bruner said. “He is the most happy little dog now and he runs and and runs doesn’t stop running.”
The Yorkie mix belongs to Barry and Tammy Shefa.
“He’s a great example of why we do what we do,” Bruner said. “A lot of shelters that have a dog with a broken leg will put that dog down. Without all of our donors and this event we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.”
The dogs enjoy the spotlight of the style show and are reminders of the success stories that make Fuzzy Friends an integral part of the rescue community.
“It’s one-of-a-kind, very unique,” Bruner said. “My goal is to make people feel very whimsical and experience an event you will remember. To watch them walk on stage, their little characters come out and they will walk down that runway and they know they are center stage!”
Medical Care
Betsy Robinson started Fuzzy Friends Rescue about 23 years ago for dogs just like Ty, she said.
“Ty was actually found along a roadside park, and it was obvious he had been hit by a car,” she said. “He had to go to an orthopedic specialist. He was not even a year old so the doctor provided a life-saving surgery. We don’t have the money to spend on individual animals so this event helps us take care of them. This is our ‘why.’”
With that focus in mind, Fuzzy Friends organizers realize that the facility is simply a stopping point on the animal’s journey.
“Truly, at Fuzzy Friends Rescue time is not the issue,” Robinson said. “When we take an animal into our program, we are committed to that animal to see it through to the end until it gets a great home.”
The core mission of Fuzzy Friends is the heart of the event, she said.
“At Fuzzy Friends Rescue, we are committed to giving the best level of care in a loving and caring environment,” Robinson said. “We don’t think a broken leg, an eye injury or a skin infection is a reason to die. We really are committed to finding good homes for the animals we get. The majority have already come from bad circumstances and we try to get them into their forever home.”
The animals join a home to become a loved and loving member of the family and finding the perfect mutual fit is important to the staff at Fuzzy Friends.
“A pet is a living, breathing being that can feel pain, hunger, thirst and fear, and I just believe that since humans have domesticated these animals that we have a moral and ethical responsibility to care for them,” she said.
“We want to instill in our community awareness of these animals and encourage and promote responsible pet ownership. We are a rescue; we are not a sanctuary. We want to place these dogs with caring families as quickly as we can. Some reside at Fuzzy Friends Rescue for a matter of days or weeks, but others may require months of rehab before they are ready to go to a new home.”
Fuzzy Friends Rescue is located on 8.5 acres at 6321 Airport Road.
“For me, it’s enough to help animals, but God saw the big picture. I can tell you more people’s lives are touched than animals’ lives when a family who comes out to adopt a dog or cat or they’ve lost a spouse and they are lonely they will come and get a dog or a cat,” Robinson said.
Support
Fuzzy Friends is funded through private donations and the annual New Year’s Eve Barkin’ Ball.
“We are event-supported and last year during the pandemic it was really scary because we couldn’t have any in-person events,” Robinson said. “We are so grateful to the community, and our supporters understand our mission and understand how important it is that we stay open.”
The style show started about 20 years ago as a small backyard event and it has grown to draw more than 1,000 people now.
“We have two Baylor professors who have helped to make these outrageous one-of-a-kind costumes,” Robinson said. “We have some ladies in town who are costumers who have come together to collaborate and make this so wonderful.”
She said this style show is different than what most people think.
“This is not a style show just for women,” Robinson said. “I tell people if you like dogs, like good food and like to laugh this is the event for you. You are going to have so much fun and leave in a whimsical happy mood.”
Guests may purchase “mystery boxes” as a fun way to support Fuzzy Friends.
“They are fabulous, incredible stuff for $50,” Robinson said. “You don’t know what you are going to get, but I promise you they are amazing prices waiting to be unwrapped.”
Event Activities
Becky Murphy is co-chairing the event with Rene Duffy, adding a fun factor to the audible and silent auction aspects of the show.
The audible auction will offer a trip to Ruidoso New Mexico, for a week, a billboard donated by Lamar to show off a dog or a grandchild, and a luncheon at Robinson’s home. The silent auction will include more than 40 items including a houseboat party, jewelry and $500 to Waco Carpet.
“Pooches on Parade is going to be fun this year,” Murphy said. “It’s going to be very adventuresome and very colorful.”
“Fundraising for us is important so we can care for the animals we have until they can find their forever home,” she added. “Fuzzy Friends can help find homes for these animals.
“Dogs have feelings as well as humans. They know when they are wanted and when they are not wanted. You have to make sure you find the right family and the right fit. Rescues have the time to vet the animals and the families to be sure they are the right fit.”
Murphy gives credit to Robinson for the long success of the organization.
“Betsy is a vital part of Fuzzy Friends and the success that it has because she has worked so hard and so diligently,” she said. “She had a mission and she has successfully taken care of that mission. Fuzzy Friends would not be around if she had not had the calling to care for animals.”
Duffy is organizing the Pink Poodle fundraiser, a huge dog decorated with gift cards from area businesses. Guests can buy $10 raffle tickets for a chance to win the poodle and all the gift cards.
“I am very much a dog person,” Duffy said. “My sister adopted from there. It was one of the dogs that had been injured severely.”
Guests will enjoy a champagne brunch as they cheer on their favorite models.
Making the event a celebration is the key to its success, she said.
“It’s just a fun luncheon making a difference for a good cause,” Duffy said. “It’s a fun event and everyone really gets into it. We have celebrity waiters and they tip all the waiters. We are trying to have something for everybody so they can participate. It’s a cute fun Friday event having all the models come out with the little dogs.” ￼
Pooches on Parade
What: Style show fundraiser benefiting the Fuzzy Friends Rescue Angel Heart Medical Fund.
When, where: 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at The Base, 4401 Bosque Blvd.
Tickets: Individual tickets cost $125. Fido’s Favorites sponsorship cost $500 for two tickets. Fund the Mission sponsorship is $1,000 for four tickets and the Bone-a-Fied Buddy sponsorship is $1,500 for a reserved table of 10
Online: fuzzyfriendsrescue.com