Professional organizing suits Neat as a Pin owner perfectly

Third-generation Waco resident Jennifer Snyder describes herself as “tidy.”

It makes sense that her company, Neat as a Pin, reflects her personality so well.

“I have always been tidy,” Snyder says. “When I was 9 years old, I made a New Year’s resolution to keep my room clean. Many years later, not only am I keeping my room clean, but teaching others how to do it, too. From kids to adults.”

Snyder founded Neat as a Pin Organizing Experts in 2010 and was working alone. In 2016 she not only added two more organizers but also launched the cleaning arm of the business.

She began her entrepreneurial journey as an event planner. She says the idea for Neat as a Pin came to her when one of her clients was having a hard time keeping all of her balls in the air.

“I asked if I could help since most of my weekdays were free,” Snyder explains. “She showed me her home office, asking if I could fix it. Of course, I could fix it. When showing me her office, she cried tears of frustration and when I gave her a tour of her new and improved office, she cried tears of joy. My heart beamed.”