Program Staff Share Perspectives
The community liaison/resource linkage coordinators are the program’s outreach workers. They make the connections with the community and assist the crisis counselors with helping link anybody they assist to connect with community resources if there is a need for it. The CCP supplements community support system, it does not replace them, project manager Vince Erickson said.
Crisis counselors are all qualified professionals with a master’s in counseling or social work.
Gabby Walker CCP crisis counselor
“I believe that the Crisis Counseling Program can help many people. Our program is specifically for the declared disaster of COVID-19. This is different than most disasters because it is continuously going on, whereas disasters, as such as a tornado or hurricane, happen and then it’s done, and you begin to fix what’s broken.
“In the case of COVID, it’s continuously happening, so there is not one set thing that needs or that can be fixed. I feel like this program is crucial to the people of not only our six counties that we cover but to the whole world.
“We are here for people for whatever they may need, which can include but not limit to job assistance, food pantries, financial help, educational presentation.
“Overall, I think our program is great and as we become more relevant and known in our counties, I believe that the more people can feel as if they can trust us and call us for help, with an ear to listen, or for mental health support they may need.”
Liya Scott CCP community liaison/resource linkage coordinator
“In the midst of disasters like this pandemic, it is easy to become overwhelmed and severely discouraged. Fred Rogers, one of my heroes, offers the advice to ‘look for the helpers’ in the face of disaster.
“By working with the CCP, I see myself as a member of a team of helpers. I see the team as running towards the mess rather than running away from it. Indeed, living in the midst of a pandemic is strange. Now is a great time to practice empathy – which is very different from sympathy.
“Personally, I find myself taking more time to introspect and reflect on the human experience. I’ve taken more time to connect with my faith too, which always helps ground me. When I engage consumers at work, I make a concerted effort to listen more than I speak.
“It’s amazing how much my perspective shifts when I choose to listen first. One way it changes is that I am reminded how we are all navigating this unique experience together. So, we will figure it out together. At the CCP, we propose to help each other do that as best we can.”
Skye Le CCP community liaison/resource linkage coordinator
“Having the chance to be a part of the CCP program has opened my perspective on the community around me. I am able to meet many people within the six counties and hear what they have to say and listen to the concerns everyone has.
“This communication with the locals has changed my life by showing the diversity/spectrum of concerns that everyone is going through. It shows me that we all have different coping mechanisms when presented with a crisis, but being able to share with someone about the concerns that each individual has is a great way for a person to feel connected and understood.”
