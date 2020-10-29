Program Staff Share Perspectives

“Overall, I think our program is great and as we become more relevant and known in our counties, I believe that the more people can feel as if they can trust us and call us for help, with an ear to listen, or for mental health support they may need.”

Liya Scott CCP community liaison/resource linkage coordinator

“In the midst of disasters like this pandemic, it is easy to become overwhelmed and severely discouraged. Fred Rogers, one of my heroes, offers the advice to ‘look for the helpers’ in the face of disaster.

“By working with the CCP, I see myself as a member of a team of helpers. I see the team as running towards the mess rather than running away from it. Indeed, living in the midst of a pandemic is strange. Now is a great time to practice empathy – which is very different from sympathy.

“Personally, I find myself taking more time to introspect and reflect on the human experience. I’ve taken more time to connect with my faith too, which always helps ground me. When I engage consumers at work, I make a concerted effort to listen more than I speak.