Protect your feet if starting gym routine

Starting a new fitness routine as part of your New Year’s resolutions? Protecting your feet is critical.

“‘No pain, no gain’ may be a motto for most workouts, but “too much, too soon” can lead to foot and ankle injuries, which can sabotage fitness goals,” says Dr. Jeffrey Loveland, a foot and ankle surgeon and Fellow Member of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.

As you follow through on your New Year’s resolutions, here’s how to identify and treat common exercise-related foot problems, according to foot and ankle surgeons.

•Playing through an ankle sprain can cause further damage to tendons, which may take much longer to heal or possibly require surgery. What’s more, you may be overlooking a more serious injury. “Seek treatment for potentially-sprained ankles right away,” says Loveland. “Untreated or repeated ankle sprains may lead to chronic ankle instability, a condition that causes persistent pain and a ‘giving way’ of the ankle.”