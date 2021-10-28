Protecting teens in age of social media

If you’ve been worried about your teen’s social media usage, it would seem your concerns are now legitimized by hard facts and figures.

Recent Congressional testimony by former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen supports the notion that Facebook and its photo-sharing app, Instagram, can be harmful to young users. Haugen recently presented internal studies revealing the negative mental health impacts of Instagram and told Congress that Facebook has prioritized growth over its users’ safety.

Those who have been working toward keeping young people safe online for years say that parents will need to step up to protect their kids.

“Parents should not rely on social media networks to ensure their children’s safety online,” says Michele Havner, director of marketing at Eturi Corp., maker of OurPact, a leading parental control and screen time app. “This is one of the many reasons why we’ve developed OurPact so parents can teach smart digital habits and protect their kids.”

According to Havner, here are a few ways you can help protect teens in the age of social media: