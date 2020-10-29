Protecting your skin matters all year long

As the seasons change and the weather cools, you may be naturally inclined to pay less attention to the health and appearance of your skin. However, experts say that falling temperatures should not coincide with ditching your skin protection routine.

“Along with the fall season comes skin hazards,” says Dr. Rachel Nazarian, a New York City dermatologist. “Believe it or not, exercising, being exposed to sunlight and even enjoying a glass of wine, are all activities that may cause the formation of free radicals.”

Taking daily measures to protect the body from the inside out is important for looking and feeling your best. For year-round skin care, check out the following tips.

Maintain your SPF habit. You may no longer be rocking a bathing suit outdoors, but your skin is still exposed to sunlight. In fact, even when you are inside or driving, you are still getting sun exposure through windows.

So continue to protect yourself from UV rays by applying sunscreen daily. Don’t forget your lips — opt for a lip balm containing SPF.