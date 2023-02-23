Diners at R&S Barbecue leave full physically and spiritually, both by design, according to owners Richard and Sharon Davis.

“I believe we’re different because we’re Christian-based,” Sharon says. “You don’t see any others with gospel music along with our 4.9 rating out of 5 on our food. People are always going through problems and need inspiration, so we’ll talk to them, while others just sit and listen to the music for three or four hours.

“Some ask for prayer, including a doctor who was about to give up. We prayed with him and saw the power of God move on him. He’s a changed man now and still comes in, telling others, ‘These people saved my life.’”

Another satisfied (and full) customer is Kevin Johnson, whose mother was in hospice in 2014.

“Miss Sharon was the nurse sent by the agency and was a blessing to my mother, myself and the whole family,” he says. “R&S Barbecue has been catering our annual family reunion since 2014. Not only are the barbecue and sides absolutely amazing, but the 7-Up Cake tastes just like my grandmother’s recipe. I’ve driven from Dallas to Waco for their brisket on more than one occasion.

“Richard and Sharon catered a family reunion at my mother’s house in ’14 and did such a great job that we have used them EVERY year since. The experience is always consistent. What I like most is about visiting their restaurant is that you are always welcomed by the Davises’ warm smiles as the sound of gospel music in the background mixed with home-cooked deliciousness wafts through the air and envelops you in love.”

From Lubbock

Richard and Sharon are Lubbock natives, who interestingly share a May 16 birthdate.

Sharon went to McLennan Community College and Tarleton State after graduation from Lubbock Dunbar. She earned an associate’s degree in applied science with medical coding, while Richard attended truck driving school after Frenship High.

He worked nearly eight years at Lubbock’s Depot Restaurant. Later, he managed two other restaurants before moving to Waco in February 1997, managing Doc’s for nearly seven years and working at a Baylor dining hall another 12.

Over those years, the Davises built up a clientele making dinner plates at Greater Harvest Assembly COGIC under Superintendent Allen Dixon Sr. and his wife, Lisa, for a couple of years and Sunday meals at the Dollar Store on 19th Street. They briefly ran a dinner truck but battled too many regulations and decided to scout around for a permanent location.

“Harold Realtors offered us one building on Park Lake, but it didn’t have a kitchen,” Richard remembers. “They showed us this place on Richland Drive, and we thought it was a good size for our first business, although it only had a counter and a vent hood. We liked the location, bought it and added the rest from savings and from selling the food truck.”

God’s Influence

Sharon says the process was a leap of faith for both of them.

“We went in blind, but God opened the doors, leading us as we learned on our own. Richard knew how to run a restaurant, but I didn’t know anything about food because I had been in nursing and hospice 10 years,” she says. “Everything is homemade, and as our motto says, our meats are smoked low and slow.”

One- to four-meat plates range from $14 to $24 and include choices of brisket, ribs, chicken, links or ham with bread and two sides (potato salad, chili beans, green beans, corn or mac and cheese, $2.50 each separately).

A family meat pack goes for $39, the Cook’s Round Up (Fritos, chopped beef, chili beans, links and cheese) runs $13, while turkey legs cost $12 and loaded brisket nachos go for $14.50.

Meat is also sold by the pound for $19.

Sandwiches come with chips and range from $8.50 for ham or chicken to $11 for brisket or rib. Wrap-arounds cost $3 and brisket tacos run $11.

Richard makes a point to ensure each patron’s meal is filling.

“All our portions are nice-sized because I believe in people leaving satisfied, not hungry,” he says. “I’ve spent my hard-earned money at some places and still leave hungry sometimes, so I’m big on portions.”

However, those portions were in serious jeopardy from an unexpected “dumb-criminal” experience once.

“Recently, I was in my kitchen and heard my cooker doors close out back. Someone was trying to steal my meat,” Richard says in disbelief. “He took off but left his iPhone and came back, asking the cops for it. They just put him in handcuffs!”

Richard spends most of his time at the restaurant, usually coming in at 4 or 5 a.m. to start the barbecue process and staying until closing, while Sharon usually comes in after 3 on Fridays and works from 11 a.m. to closing four days a week.

Being Faithful

Both credit their ability to stick with it to Philippians 4:13, which says “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” and a plaque on the wall quotes Romans 8:28: “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose.”

One of their daughters, Janay Kelly, helps Fridays at R&S (when she’s not working at the Veterans Affair hospital) and brings her daughter JaMayah by occasionally to learn the business. Son Marquise also used to work at his parents’ eatery.

Besides the time with them and grandson Jamar, the Davises also try to squeeze in trips to the Riverwalk in San Antonio and occasional visits back home to family and friends in Lubbock, including their other daughter, Ashlynn Davis, grandchildren Kandance, Kyasia, Zachiyah and Kalonie, and Sharon’s 98-year-old grandmother Esther Cleveland, who helped raise her and remains her role model.

“She loves praising the Lord and always told me, ‘You’ll be somebody great, a leader,’ because my friends always looked up to me and confide in me or call me when they have problems,” she says. “This past June, I gathered my family together on group video chat; we’re coming together more, meeting weekly on Monday nights to encourage each other.”

The Davises are considering opening a second location in the future, though they haven’t decided where yet.

“We’re looking to franchise and have been thinking about the right building, either here in Waco or in Lubbock, but we realize that managing one that far away will be difficult,” Richard says. “Either way, we’ll continuously play our spiritual music and lead out daily knowing there’s hope at the end of the day and sharing that with others.” ￼

R&S Barbecue

1101 Richland Drive, Suite 6A

254-424-9500

Tue-Sat, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Facebook, Google, Yelp