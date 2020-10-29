Rage Room Provides Smashing Good Time

With a bar and burger joint next door, a gun shop around the corner and an emergency room diagonally across the street, the Waco Rage Room would certainly seem to be the ideal hot spot for guys, but co-owners Dave Stallings and Winston Kail say that’s surprisingly not the case.

“This is our man’s cave, but about 80% of our customers are ladies,” Kail says. “We found out they’re the ones that are mad because we guys mess up so much.”

The two often call each other “brother,” but they’re not related, just best friends from growing up together in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and working together for years. They moved near Eddy in 2005 to help Kail’s mother recycle paint thinner at Southern Enterprises of EnviroCare Inc.

“Three years ago, I saw rage room pieces on Facebook from another state and another country when they were just coming around,” Kail said. “Then about a year ago, we got serious about the idea, picked out the name and got the LLC (limited liability company) part together.”

After having Jeff Young at Keller Williams Realty look around for them, the best buds were brought to a suite adjoining the Dodge City Saloon on Wooded Acres Drive and liked what they saw, an old chiropractor’s office empty for a year.