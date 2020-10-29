Rage Room Provides Smashing Good Time

With a bar and burger joint next door, a gun shop around the corner and an emergency room diagonally across the street, the Waco Rage Room would certainly seem to be the ideal hot spot for guys, but co-owners Dave Stallings and Winston Kail say that’s surprisingly not the case.
“This is our man’s cave, but about 80% of our customers are ladies,” Kail says. “We found out they’re the ones that are mad because we guys mess up so much.”
The two often call each other “brother,” but they’re not related, just best friends from growing up together in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and working together for years. They moved near Eddy in 2005 to help Kail’s mother recycle paint thinner at Southern Enterprises of EnviroCare Inc.
“Three years ago, I saw rage room pieces on Facebook from another state and another country when they were just coming around,” Kail said. “Then about a year ago, we got serious about the idea, picked out the name and got the LLC (limited liability company) part together.”
After having Jeff Young at Keller Williams Realty look around for them, the best buds were brought to a suite adjoining the Dodge City Saloon on Wooded Acres Drive and liked what they saw, an old chiropractor’s office empty for a year.
“We told Jeff we were super interested during the early virus crisis, and the timing worked out well,” Kail said. “When we got a month for free and had the down payment chopped in half, we started repainting and opened June 4, just when things were shaking loose from pandemic restrictions and people needed to get out of the house.”
What better way to break loose than smash nearly everything you want in relative safety and not be arrested for vandalism? Did we mention cleanup is provided AND that a discount comes if you donate home “smashables?”
Packages
Customers can book their appointment and choose their package on the Waco Rage Room Facebook page, ranging from $20 per person for BYOB (breakables, not beer) to $40 for the Swinging Solo (approximately 50 items for 30-45 minutes).
However, the most popular is the Date Night, $75 for two smashers (approximately 100 items for up to an hour), and groups of five or more can do the Hit Squad for $30 apiece for up to 90 minutes.
The co-owners stress that their goal is customer fun and satisfaction, not strict enforcement of rules and time and age limits, although they prefer that customers be 13 or older.
“Before we opened, we visited rage rooms in Houston and saw time limits of 5-10 minutes with only two or three stationary items with the rest fitting in a 5-gallon bucket,” Stallings said. “That’s not us. We like to ‘overgive’ because we know they’re just warming up the first few minutes, so we decided to just let them rip until they’re done. Then we give them a free water bottle from our fridge and let them sign their names and messages on the bathroom stalls.”
Ready to Smash
The process for the prospective wreckers is simple — sign a waiver and choose a weapon (or weapons) from the array of wrenches, bats, crowbars, golf clubs or sledgehammers (participants can bring their own, but no guns, axes or fire). Goggles and gloves are strongly recommended but not required, nor are face masks in the main smash room, with an adjoining viewing room protected by Plexiglass.
The objects to be destroyed line two shelves (which are off-limits due to holding the speakers for the destroyer’s choice of music; insert Smash Mouth joke here), and customers decide what to demolish and when (tip: windshields look tempting, but they don’t shatter; they just crack a little at a time. The owners suggest bringing your own malfunctioning computer or TV because they pop and shatter).
Having Fun
Stallings and Kail bring a wealth of experience at having fun to the Waco Rage Room. As a matter of fact, a little too much fun for a former landlord.
“I’m naturally heavy-handed, tearing stuff up sometimes when I don’t mean to and busting up an old TV in an abandoned warehouse with Dave once,” Kail said. “Our first apartment at Arkansas State became everyone’s hangout, and believe it or not, I do remember we even got evicted for excessive laughter!”
Stallings met his future wife Brittany there as she worked for him at Jonesboro’s Presley’s Drive-In with its Elvis theme and enjoyed taking out his aggression on the drums since grade school, while Kail excelled on trumpet and guitar. Both have a child and Kail has a fiancée in Amanda.
The pair enjoy keeping busy, renovating Stallings’s house when jobs allow and hoping to start building Kail a home soon, along with expanding the Rage Room.
“In the near future, we’d like to go mobile like the Waco Axe Co., especially so that we can do more with school fundraisers and homecomings, and when the (Heart O’ Texas) Fair comes back in full, we can bring it to the people and even do team-building for local businesses,” Stallings said.
“In the meantime, smashing things is a release for people, like the group of teachers who came in to take out their frustrations on e-teaching. The same applies to students who have been remote learning for months and can’t channel their anger.”
One example of that is Henry Jackson, 16, who recently moved to Waco from Bee Cave to live with his mother, Jenn McGlon. She saw the Waco Rage Room online, got excited and signed up for a half-hour of destruction.
“He had been stuck in the house unable to be social while dealing with some family issues lately and really enjoyed taking out his anger,” McGlon said. “It was perfect except I kept cowering in the corner thinking I needed a broom!”
Jackson’s focus, however, was clearly on the release and not the cleanup.
“I’ve gone to a lot of therapy lately, but it was a lot of talk and no action,” he said. “Your whole life you’re told you can’t destroy things because it’s much easier than building up, so it really feels good to destroy some stuff and not get in trouble! We definitely plan to come back the next time my brother comes up from UT.”
Jackson’s excitement is exactly what Kail and Stallings hope the Waco Rage Room provides.
“We want to be known as the fun, safe place where you can let loose and smash your cares away,” Kail said. “I hope and pray that our place can genuinely help those in search of a way to relieve stress, anger and resentment. A way for people to bond and have fun together in a safe environment.
“Dave and I both genuinely care for our customers and we always want to be known for our happy and lovable demeanors. Our mission is for every customer to leave with a smile on their face!” ￼
