Readers' Choice: 855Bugs personalizes pest control service

Providing top-notch, personalized pest control remains the focus for 855Bugs.

Bob Howard created the company in 2001 with one truck and a singular vision. The mission was simple: provide high quality, personalized pest control services that focus on the specific needs of each customer.

Branch manager Eric Benson said Howard built the company on a model of integrity and accountability — the job isn’t done until the customer is satisfied.

“Protecting our customer’s homes, businesses and properties has always been our mission and what we enjoy most,” Benson said. “We are customer-focused and enjoy hearing from our customers how we have been able to solve their pest concerns.”

One of the ongoing challenges in the pest control industry is research and development, he added.

“There is a constant flow of ‘new and improved’ products released and it’s our job to find those which are the most effective and as environmentally safe as possible,” he said.

“Protecting our environment is a responsibility we value and take seriously — we work to be good stewards and utilize the least toxic methods available in our effort to protect the land we want our future generations to be able to enjoy.”